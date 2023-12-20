Canfield South Range dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 71-56 win over Cortland Lakeview on Dec. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Canfield South Range and Cortland Lakeview faced off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Canfield South Range High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Cortland Lakeview faced off against Niles and Canfield South Range took on Girard on Dec. 12 at Canfield South Range High School.

