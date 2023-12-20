Columbus West finally found a way to top Columbus Eastmoor 65-60 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Columbus West on Dec. 19.

Last season, Columbus Eastmoor and Columbus West squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Columbus West.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Columbus West faced off against Columbus Briggs and Columbus Eastmoor took on Columbus South on Dec. 12 at Columbus South High School.

