Wellsville dismissed East Palestine by a 77-48 count in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 19.

Last season, Wellsville and East Palestine faced off on Feb. 17, 2023 at East Palestine High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Wellsville faced off against Columbiana and East Palestine took on Leetonia on Dec. 12 at Leetonia High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.