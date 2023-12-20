Kinsman Badger handed Columbiana Heartland Christian a tough 89-79 loss in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 19.

Last season, Kinsman Badger and Columbiana Heartland Christian faced off on Feb. 14, 2023 at Columbiana Heartland Christian High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Kinsman Badger faced off against Vienna Mathews and Columbiana Heartland Christian took on Hartville Lake Center Christian on Dec. 8 at Hartville Lake Center Christian School.

