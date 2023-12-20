North Jackson Jackson-Milton posted a narrow 50-43 win over Berlin Center Western Reserve in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

Last season, Berlin Center Western Reserve and North Jackson Jackson-Milton squared off on Feb. 7, 2023 at North Jackson Jackson-Milton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, North Jackson Jackson-Milton faced off against New Middletown Springfield Local and Berlin Center Western Reserve took on Atwater Waterloo on Dec. 12 at Berlin Center Western Reserve High School.

