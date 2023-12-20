Springfield Shawnee eventually beat Springfield Catholic Central 55-41 on Dec. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Springfield Catholic Central started on steady ground by forging a 13-9 lead over Springfield Shawnee at the end of the first quarter.

The Braves kept a 24-19 halftime margin at the Irish’s expense.

Springfield Shawnee jumped to a 42-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Braves got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-10 edge.

Last season, Springfield Catholic Central and Springfield Shawnee faced off on Dec. 20, 2022 at Springfield Shawnee High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Springfield Catholic Central faced off against London Madison-Plains and Springfield Shawnee took on New Carlisle Tecumseh on Dec. 12 at Springfield Shawnee High School.

