Maumee posted a narrow 41-34 win over Millbury Lake in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

Millbury Lake started on steady ground by forging a 9-6 lead over Maumee at the end of the first quarter.

The two squads struggled a 16-16 standstill as the third quarter opened.

Millbury Lake moved ahead by earning a 25-23 advantage over Maumee at the end of the third quarter.

An 18-9 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Panthers’ defeat of the Flyers.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Maumee faced off against Oak Harbor and Millbury Lake took on Fostoria on Dec. 14 at Fostoria High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.