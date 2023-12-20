Grove City Central Crossing recorded a big victory over Galloway Westland 63-31 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Grove City Central Crossing High on Dec. 19.

Last season, Grove City Central Crossing and Galloway Westland squared off on Feb. 7, 2023 at Galloway Westland High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Grove City Central Crossing faced off against Columbus Franklin Heights and Galloway Westland took on Columbus Grandview Heights on Dec. 11 at Galloway Westland High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.