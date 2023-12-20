Orwell Grand Valley topped Kirtland 42-37 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 19.

Orwell Grand Valley opened with a 7-4 advantage over Kirtland through the first quarter.

The Mustangs opened a close 22-18 gap over the Hornets at the half.

Orwell Grand Valley darted to a 32-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets closed the lead with a 11-10 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Kirtland and Orwell Grand Valley faced off on Jan. 19, 2022 at Orwell Grand Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Orwell Grand Valley faced off against Burton Berkshire and Kirtland took on Mantua Crestwood on Dec. 15 at Mantua Crestwood High School.

