Ironton finally found a way to top Proctorville Fairland 65-60 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

Ironton opened with an 18-12 advantage over Proctorville Fairland through the first quarter.

The Fighting Tigers opened a narrow 33-27 gap over the Dragons at the intermission.

Proctorville Fairland battled back to make it 44-40 in the third quarter.

The Fighting Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-20 edge.

Last season, Proctorville Fairland and Ironton faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Proctorville Fairland High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Ironton faced off against Chesapeake and Proctorville Fairland took on Gallipolis Gallia on Dec. 12 at Proctorville Fairland High School.

