Lore City Buckeye Trail notched a win against East Canton 57-46 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

Last season, Lore City Buckeye Trail and East Canton squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off against Malvern and East Canton took on Bowerston Conotton Valley on Dec. 12 at Bowerston Conotton Valley High School.

