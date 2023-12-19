SHELBY — The school board at Pioneer Career & Technology Center used its December meeting to take care of numerous items.

But none was more important than recognizing a key administrator.

After 11 years of faithful service, Linda Schumacher, retired and was highly praised for her service to Pioneer Career & Technology Center at the most recent board meeting.

In other business, the board elected Douglas Theaker, Board President Pro-Tem for the Jan. 22, 2024 Organizational Meeting.

The board approved the Exchange of Services Agreement with OSU/Mansfield Branch for the Teaching Professions program.

Accepted a Talent Ready Grant of $23,038 for Adult Education.

Accepted donations as follows:

Avenue Church, Park Avenue – $750. This monetary donation will be used to purchase food items for the Pioneer Sharing Closet. Ontario United Methodist Church, Ontario, donated hats and scarves, Michele Starkey, Mansfield donated items with an approximate value of $200, Mr. & Mrs. Doug Theaker, Mansfield, donated clothing items with a value of $300, and Tiffany Toombs, Ontario H.S. donated clothing with a value of $500 for the Sharing Closet.

Ron Lowis, Galion, donated Woodworking and Carpentry magazines for use in the Carpentry and Home Remodeling Career Tech programs.

Phil Johnson, Holy Christmas Trees, Lexington, donated three Christmas trees with a value of $180. These trees were the centerpiece for the holiday-themed activities for the YMCA Senior Activity group which was hosted at Pioneer.

Mary Lee Barr, Shelby, donated $500 for the Art Barr Memorial Scholarship, and Pamela Blankenhorn, Shelby, donated $300 for the same Scholarship.

Dawn Wright-Smith donated $30 to be deposited into the Alumni Endowment fund and used for annual student scholarships.

The following gave a total of $579 to be used for students in need during the Holiday Season: Mary Lee Barr, Shelby, John Burgess, Brighton Cong. Men’s Group, Julie White, Stephanie Roberts, Rene Phillips, Kevin Burke, and Adam Galley.

Accepted retirement resignation of Michael Grimwood, Maintenance Coordinator, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Approved employment of Student workers for the Early Childhood Education Program.

Approved Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, at 6 p.m. in the Pioneer Board of Education Conference Room as the date, time, and place for the Organizational meeting, with the January Regular Board of Education meeting following.

Approved Memorandum of Understanding for Career Coach Program at Clear Fork High School.

Adopted Resolutions of Appreciation for Board Member Service – Spencer Shipman.

PCTC Board of Education meets on the third Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Conference Room.