OHSAA boys basketball scores for December 18, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Batavia pockets slim win over Winchester Eastern

Batavia finally found a way to top Winchester Eastern 72-67 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 18.

Last season, Batavia and Winchester Eastern faced off on Dec. 3, 2022 at Winchester Eastern High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Batavia faced off against Wilmington and Winchester Eastern took on Manchester on Dec. 12 at Winchester Eastern High School.

Cincinnati Taft earns stressful win over Columbus Northland

Cincinnati Taft finally found a way to top Columbus Northland 60-52 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 18.

Edon secures a win over Hamilton

Edon notched a win against Hamilton 46-30 at Hamilton High on Dec. 18 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Hamilton faced off against Fairfield and Edon took on Auburn Lakewood Park on Dec. 9 at Auburn Lakewood Park Christian School.

Thornville Sheridan defeats Amanda-Clearcreek

Thornville Sheridan recorded a big victory over Amanda-Clearcreek 60-24 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 18.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Thornville Sheridan faced off against Duncan Falls Philo and Amanda-Clearcreek took on Lancaster Fairfield Union on Dec. 12 at Amanda-Clearcreek High School.

Toronto takes down Richmond Edison

Toronto earned a convincing 64-44 win over Richmond Edison in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 18.

Last season, Toronto and Richmond Edison squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Toronto Jr./Sr. High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Toronto faced off against Richmond Edison and Richmond Edison took on Wintersville Indian Creek on Dec. 12 at Wintersville Indian Creek High School.

Worthington Christian comes up short in matchup with Upper Arlington

Upper Arlington notched a win against Worthington Christian 66-53 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 18.

Recently on Dec. 8, Upper Arlington squared off with Hilliard Bradley in a basketball game.

Willoughby South tacks win on Cleveland John Hay

Willoughby South earned a convincing 60-32 win over Cleveland John Hay in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 18.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Cleveland John Hay faced off against Cleveland East Tech and Willoughby South took on Massillon Perry on Dec. 9 at Massillon Perry High School.

