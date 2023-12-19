Ottawa-Glandorf unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Hamler Patrick Henry 52-30 Monday in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 18.

Ottawa-Glandorf opened with a 15-7 advantage over Hamler Patrick Henry through the first quarter.

The Titans fought to a 22-14 half margin at the Patriots’ expense.

Ottawa-Glandorf breathed fire to a 37-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Titans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-11 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Hamler Patrick Henry faced off against McComb and Ottawa-Glandorf took on Findlay Liberty-Benton on Dec. 12 at Findlay Liberty-Benton High School.

