South Point unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Gallipolis Gallia 51-19 Monday in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 18.

Last season, South Point and Gallipolis Gallia faced off on Jan. 19, 2023 at Gallipolis Gallia Academy.

In recent action on Dec. 11, South Point faced off against Ironton Rock Hill and Gallipolis Gallia took on Chesapeake on Dec. 11 at Gallipolis Gallia Academy.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.