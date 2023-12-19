Woodsfield Monroe Central controlled the action to earn an impressive 61-29 win against Steubenville Catholic Central during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 18.

Last season, Woodsfield Monroe Central and Steubenville Catholic Central squared off on Dec. 19, 2022 at Woodsfield Monroe Central High School.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Steubenville Catholic Central faced off against East Liverpool and Woodsfield Monroe Central took on Rayland Buckeye Local on Dec. 11 at Woodsfield Monroe Central High School.

