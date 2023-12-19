St. Clairsville posted a narrow 47-44 win over Cadiz Harrison Central in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 18.

St. Clairsville moved in front of Cadiz Harrison Central 13-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Red Devils registered a 25-17 advantage at halftime over the Huskies.

St. Clairsville jumped to a 38-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Huskies managed a 15-9 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

The last time Cadiz Harrison Central and St. Clairsville played in a 39-36 game on Dec. 19, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Cadiz Harrison Central faced off against Wintersville Indian Creek and St. Clairsville took on Bellaire on Dec. 4 at Bellaire High School.

