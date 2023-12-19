Wintersville Indian Creek controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 72-32 victory over East Liverpool Beaver Local in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 18.

Last season, Wintersville Indian Creek and East Liverpool Beaver Local faced off on Jan. 5, 2023 at Wintersville Indian Creek High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, East Liverpool Beaver Local faced off against New Cumberland Oak Glen and Wintersville Indian Creek took on Cadiz Harrison Central on Dec. 11 at Cadiz Harrison Central High School.

