Berlin Center Western Reserve raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 63-24 win over McDonald in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 18.

Last season, Berlin Center Western Reserve and McDonald faced off on Feb. 2, 2023 at McDonald High School.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Berlin Center Western Reserve faced off against North Jackson Jackson-Milton and McDonald took on Mineral Ridge on Dec. 11 at McDonald High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.