Salineville Southern Local unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Lisbon 54-33 Monday in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 18.

Last season, Salineville Southern Local and Lisbon squared off on Dec. 15, 2022 at Lisbon David Anderson High School.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Salineville Southern Local faced off against Hanoverton United and Lisbon took on Youngstown Valley Christian on Dec. 11 at Youngstown Valley Christian School.

