Hubbard finally found a way to top Struthers 41-38 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 18.

Last season, Struthers and Hubbard squared off on Jan. 13, 2022 at Struthers High School.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Hubbard faced off against Poland Seminary and Struthers took on Youngstown East on Dec. 11 at Youngstown East High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.