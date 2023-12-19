Canton Central Catholic posted a narrow 48-43 win over Warren John F. Kennedy for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 18.

Canton Central Catholic darted in front of Warren John F. Kennedy 8-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Crusaders fought to a 16-12 intermission margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Canton Central Catholic darted to a 38-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles closed the lead with a 15-10 margin in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Canton Central Catholic faced off against Louisville St Thomas Aquinas and Warren John F. Kennedy took on Louisville St Thomas Aquinas on Dec. 13 at Louisville St Thomas Aquinas High School.

