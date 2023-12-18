OHSAA girls basketball scores for December 18, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Albany Alexander outlasts Nelsonville-York to earn OT victory

Albany Alexander topped Nelsonville-York in a 59-58 overtime thriller for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 18.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Nelsonville-York faced off against The Plains Athens and Albany Alexander took on Wellston on Dec. 11 at Wellston High School.

Apple Creek Waynedale escapes close call with Massillon Tuslaw

Apple Creek Waynedale finally found a way to top Massillon Tuslaw 45-36 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 18.

The last time Apple Creek Waynedale and Massillon Tuslaw played in a 47-32 game on Dec. 20, 2021.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Massillon Tuslaw faced off against Canal Fulton Northwest.

Arcanum overwhelms Tipp City Bethel

Arcanum controlled the action to earn an impressive 39-18 win against Tipp City Bethel in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 18.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Tipp City Bethel faced off against Sidney Lehman Catholic and Arcanum took on Fort Loramie on Dec. 9 at Arcanum High School.

Bellaire darts past Cambridge with early burst

Bellaire scored early and often in a 56-40 win over Cambridge during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 18.

The last time Bellaire and Cambridge played in a 50-29 game on Jan. 12, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Cambridge faced off against Marietta and Bellaire took on Belmont Union Local on Dec. 11 at Bellaire High School.

Bellbrook tacks win on Trotwood-Madison

Bellbrook’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Trotwood-Madison 57-14 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 18.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Bellbrook faced off against Monroe and Trotwood-Madison took on Cincinnati Woodward on Dec. 6 at Trotwood-Madison High School.

Bellefontaine Calvary Christian outlasts Mt. Victory Ridgemont to earn OT victory

Bellefontaine Calvary Christian used overtime to slip past Mt. Victory Ridgemont 44-39 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 18.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Mt Victory Ridgemont faced off against Lima Perry.

Bellevue dominates Van Buren

Bellevue dominated from start to finish in an imposing 60-29 win over Van Buren on Dec. 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Van Buren faced off against Liberty Center.

Belmont Union Local thwarts Martins Ferry’s quest

Belmont Union Local grabbed a 62-46 victory at the expense of Martins Ferry in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 18.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 15-15 duel in the first quarter.

The Jets registered a 31-29 advantage at intermission over the Purple Riders.

Belmont Union Local jumped to a 45-42 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Jets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-4 edge.

The last time Belmont Union Local and Martins Ferry played in a 53-19 game on Jan. 5, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Belmont Union Local faced off against Bellaire and Martins Ferry took on Hannibal River on Dec. 9 at Hannibal River High School.

Berlin Center Western Reserve dominates McDonald

Berlin Center Western Reserve raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 63-24 win over McDonald in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 18.

Last season, Berlin Center Western Reserve and McDonald faced off on Feb. 2, 2023 at McDonald High School.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Berlin Center Western Reserve faced off against North Jackson Jackson-Milton and McDonald took on Mineral Ridge on Dec. 11 at McDonald High School.

Beverly Fort Frye routs Byesville Meadowbrook

Beverly Fort Frye dominated from start to finish in an imposing 43-16 win over Byesville Meadowbrook at Beverly Fort Frye High on Dec. 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Beverly Fort Frye faced off against Wheeling Linsly and Byesville Meadowbrook took on Zanesville West Muskingum on Dec. 13 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School.

Bidwell River Valley slips past McArthur Vinton County

Bidwell River Valley topped McArthur Vinton County 43-41 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 18.

In recent action on Dec. 11, McArthur Vinton County faced off against Chillicothe Zane Trace and Bidwell River Valley took on The Plains Athens on Dec. 7 at The Plains Athens High School.

Bristolville Bristol dominates Warren Lordstown in convincing showing

Bristolville Bristol unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Warren Lordstown 67-15 Monday in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 18.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Bristolville Bristol faced off against Windham and Warren Lordstown took on Windham on Dec. 4 at Warren Lordstown High School.

Bryan delivers statement win over Napoleon

Bryan’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Napoleon 52-31 at Napoleon High on Dec. 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Bryan opened with a 10-5 advantage over Napoleon through the first quarter.

The Golden Bears fought to a 17-12 half margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Bryan darted to a 34-25 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Bears held on with an 18-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Bryan and Napoleon faced off on Dec. 13, 2022 at Bryan High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Napoleon faced off against Sylvania Northview and Bryan took on Edgerton on Dec. 11 at Bryan High School.

Bucyrus collects victory over Morral Ridgedale

Bucyrus knocked off Morral Ridgedale 55-42 on Dec. 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Morral Ridgedale and Bucyrus played in a 46-33 game on Jan. 25, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Bucyrus faced off against Cardington-Lincoln and Morral Ridgedale took on Fredericktown on Dec. 12 at Morral Ridgedale High School.

Caldwell grinds out close victory over East Canton

Caldwell topped East Canton 38-29 in a tough tilt on Dec. 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The last time Caldwell and East Canton played in a 44-40 game on Dec. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 13, East Canton faced off against Strasburg and Caldwell took on Matamoras Frontier on Dec. 9 at Caldwell High School.

Canton Central Catholic slips past Warren John F. Kennedy

Canton Central Catholic posted a narrow 48-43 win over Warren John F. Kennedy for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 18.

Canton Central Catholic darted in front of Warren John F. Kennedy 8-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Crusaders fought to a 16-12 intermission margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Canton Central Catholic darted to a 38-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles closed the lead with a 15-10 margin in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Canton Central Catholic faced off against Louisville St Thomas Aquinas and Warren John F. Kennedy took on Louisville St Thomas Aquinas on Dec. 13 at Louisville St Thomas Aquinas High School.

Carrollton overwhelms Gnadenhutten Indian Valley

Carrollton rolled past Gnadenhutten Indian Valley for a comfortable 64-42 victory on Dec. 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Carrollton opened with a 15-10 advantage over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley through the first quarter.

The Warriors registered a 25-19 advantage at intermission over the Braves.

Carrollton stormed to a 47-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors held on with a 17-14 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley faced off against East Canton and Carrollton took on Minerva on Dec. 13 at Carrollton High School.

Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey rides to cruise-control win over Hamilton New Miami

Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Hamilton New Miami 52-12 Monday at Cincinnati Depaul Cristo Rey High on Dec. 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey and Hamilton New Miami squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey faced off against Cincinnati School for Creative and Performing Arts.

Cincinnati Hills Christian posts win at Franklin Bishop Fenwick’s expense

Cincinnati Hills Christian eventually beat Franklin Bishop Fenwick 54-39 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 18.

The last time Franklin Bishop Fenwick and Cincinnati Hills Christian played in a 53-33 game on Dec. 15, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 13, Cincinnati Hills Christian faced off against Cincinnati Summit Country Day and Franklin Bishop Fenwick took on Hamilton Badin on Dec. 6 at Franklin Bishop Fenwick High School.

Cincinnati Walnut Hills survives for narrow win over Cincinnati West Clermont

Cincinnati Walnut Hills topped Cincinnati West Clermont 37-35 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 18.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Cincinnati Walnut Hills faced off against Cincinnati Anderson and Cincinnati West Clermont took on Cincinnati Anderson on Dec. 7 at Cincinnati Anderson High School.

Cincinnati Winton Woods overwhelms Cincinnati Turpin

Cincinnati Winton Woods rolled past Cincinnati Turpin for a comfortable 51-13 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 18.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Cincinnati Winton Woods faced off against Morrow Little Miami and Cincinnati Turpin took on Morrow Little Miami on Dec. 14 at Cincinnati Turpin High School.

Cincinnati Wyoming bests St. Bernard Roger Bacon

Cincinnati Wyoming’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from St. Bernard Roger Bacon 57-32 on Dec. 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, St Bernard Roger Bacon and Cincinnati Wyoming faced off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Cincinnati Wyoming High School.

In recent action on Dec. 13, St Bernard Roger Bacon faced off against Cincinnati Purcell Marian and Cincinnati Wyoming took on Cincinnati Mariemont on Dec. 13 at Cincinnati Mariemont High School.

Cleveland VASJ overwhelms Beachwood Mizrachi

Cleveland VASJ unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Beachwood Mizrachi 71-44 Monday for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Beachwood Fuchs Mizrachi High on Dec. 18.

Recently on Dec. 13, Cleveland VASJ squared off with Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit in a basketball game.

Columbiana Crestview darts by Newton Falls

It was a tough night for Newton Falls which was overmatched by Columbiana Crestview in this 54-14 verdict.

Last season, Columbiana Crestview and Newton Falls squared off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Columbiana Crestview High School.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Columbiana Crestview faced off against Campbell Memorial and Newton Falls took on Leavittsburg LaBrae on Dec. 11 at Leavittsburg LaBrae High School.

Convoy Crestview bests Fort Jennings

Convoy Crestview dismissed Fort Jennings by a 72-33 count on Dec. 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 10, Convoy Crestview faced off against Delphos St. John’s and Fort Jennings took on Leipsic on Dec. 12 at Fort Jennings High School.

Cortland Lakeview squeezes past Canfield South Range

Cortland Lakeview posted a narrow 36-32 win over Canfield South Range in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 18.

The last time Canfield South Range and Cortland Lakeview played in a 39-34 game on Dec. 22, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Canfield South Range faced off against Girard and Cortland Lakeview took on Niles on Dec. 11 at Cortland Lakeview High School.

Fayetteville earns solid win over Leesburg Fairfield Local

Fayetteville collected a solid win over Leesburg Fairfield Local in a 56-41 verdict at Fayetteville High on Dec. 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Fayetteville faced off against Manchester and Leesburg Fairfield Local took on Mowrystown Whiteoak on Dec. 11 at Mowrystown Whiteoak High School.

Grafton Christian tacks win on Canton Heritage Christian

Grafton Christian rolled past Canton Heritage Christian for a comfortable 54-30 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 18.

Hamilton Ross overpowers Cleves Taylor in thorough fashion

It was a tough night for Cleves Taylor which was overmatched by Hamilton Ross in this 56-23 verdict.

Last season, Hamilton Ross and Cleves Taylor faced off on Dec. 19, 2022 at Cleves Taylor High School.

In recent action on Dec. 13, Cleves Taylor faced off against Cincinnati Madeira and Hamilton Ross took on Cincinnati Wyoming on Dec. 11 at Cincinnati Wyoming High School.

Hanoverton United earns solid win over Columbiana

Hanoverton United handed Columbiana a tough 53-43 loss at Hanoverton United High on Dec. 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Hanoverton United and Columbiana played in a 49-40 game on Jan. 30, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Hanoverton United faced off against Salineville Southern Local and Columbiana took on Wellsville on Dec. 11 at Columbiana High School.

Haviland Wayne Trace grinds out close victory over Van Wert Lincolnview

Haviland Wayne Trace topped Van Wert Lincolnview 39-37 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 18.

Last season, Van Wert Lincolnview and Haviland Wayne Trace faced off on Dec. 19, 2022 at Van Wert Lincolnview High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Haviland Wayne Trace faced off against Bryan and Van Wert Lincolnview took on New Bremen on Dec. 11 at Van Wert Lincolnview High School.

Hubbard barely beats Struthers

Hubbard finally found a way to top Struthers 41-38 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 18.

Last season, Struthers and Hubbard squared off on Jan. 13, 2022 at Struthers High School.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Hubbard faced off against Poland Seminary and Struthers took on Youngstown East on Dec. 11 at Youngstown East High School.

Ironton Rock Hill exhales after close call with Coal Grove

Ironton Rock Hill finally found a way to top Coal Grove 41-38 on Dec. 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Ironton Rock Hill and Coal Grove squared off on Feb. 2, 2022 at Ironton Rock Hill High School.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Coal Grove faced off against Portsmouth and Ironton Rock Hill took on South Point on Dec. 11 at South Point High School.

Leavittsburg LaBrae carves slim margin over Brookfield

Leavittsburg LaBrae finally found a way to top Brookfield 48-42 on Dec. 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Brookfield and Leavittsburg LaBrae faced off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Brookfield High School.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Brookfield faced off against Youngstown Liberty and Leavittsburg LaBrae took on Newton Falls on Dec. 11 at Leavittsburg LaBrae High School.

Lebanon overcomes Morrow Little Miami in seat-squirming affair

Lebanon finally found a way to top Morrow Little Miami 47-45 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 18.

Last season, Lebanon and Morrow Little Miami faced off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Morrow Little Miami High School.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Morrow Little Miami faced off against Cincinnati Turpin and Lebanon took on Cincinnati Ursuline on Dec. 11 at Cincinnati Ursuline Academy.

Lima grinds out close victory over Toledo Start

Lima finally found a way to top Toledo Start 46-41 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 18.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Lima faced off against Toledo Woodward and Toledo Start took on Toledo Rogers on Dec. 4 at Toledo Rogers High School.

Lima Bath routs Delphos Jefferson

Lima Bath controlled the action to earn an impressive 42-16 win against Delphos Jefferson on Dec. 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Lima Bath a 7-3 lead over Delphos Jefferson.

Lima Bath fought to a 15-8 half margin at Delphos Jefferson’s expense.

Lima Bath roared to a 36-16 lead heading into the final quarter.

Lima Bath got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Lima Bath faced off against Van Wert and Delphos Jefferson took on Bluffton on Dec. 14 at Bluffton High School.

Lima Perry dominates Lima Central Catholic

Lima Perry dominated from start to finish in an imposing 63-28 win over Lima Central Catholic at Lima Central Catholic High on Dec. 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Lima Central Catholic faced off against Lima and Lima Perry took on Pandora-Gilboa on Dec. 11 at Lima Perry High School.

Milford defeats Cincinnati Anderson

Milford scored early and often to roll over Cincinnati Anderson 62-29 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Milford High on Dec. 18.

The last time Milford and Cincinnati Anderson played in a 69-37 game on Jan. 26, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Milford faced off against Cincinnati Turpin and Cincinnati Anderson took on Cincinnati Walnut Hills on Dec. 11 at Cincinnati Walnut Hills.

Mineral Ridge secures a win over Lowellville

Mineral Ridge knocked off Lowellville 63-44 at Mineral Ridge High on Dec. 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Lowellville and Mineral Ridge faced off on Jan. 9, 2023 at Mineral Ridge High School.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Mineral Ridge faced off against McDonald and Lowellville took on McDonald on Dec. 7 at Lowellville High School.

Monroe posts win at Fairborn’s expense

Monroe collected a solid win over Fairborn in a 41-22 verdict for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 18.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Monroe faced off against Harrison and Fairborn took on Vandalia Butler on Dec. 13 at Fairborn High School.

Mowrystown Whiteoak overcomes Bethel-Tate in seat-squirming affair

Mowrystown Whiteoak finally found a way to top Bethel-Tate 38-29 on Dec. 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Mowrystown Whiteoak and Bethel-Tate faced off on Dec. 19, 2022 at Mowrystown Whiteoak High School.

In recent action on Dec. 13, Bethel-Tate faced off against Blanchester and Mowrystown Whiteoak took on Leesburg Fairfield Local on Dec. 11 at Mowrystown Whiteoak High School.

Mt. Orab Western Brown overwhelms Cincinnati Withrow

It was a tough night for Cincinnati Withrow which was overmatched by Mt. Orab Western Brown in this 74-40 verdict.

Last season, Mt Orab Western Brown and Cincinnati Withrow faced off on Dec. 22, 2022 at Cincinnati Withrow High School.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Mt Orab Western Brown faced off against Loveland.

Navarre Fairless carves slim margin over Magnolia Sandy Valley

Navarre Fairless finally found a way to top Magnolia Sandy Valley 45-39 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 18.

The last time Magnolia Sandy Valley and Navarre Fairless played in a 56-52 game on Dec. 27, 2021.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Magnolia Sandy Valley faced off against Sugarcreek Garaway and Navarre Fairless took on Wooster Triway on Dec. 9 at Wooster Triway High School.

New Cumberland Oak Glen thwarts East Liverpool’s quest

New Cumberland Oak Glen grabbed a 56-41 victory at the expense of East Liverpool in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 18.

The last time New Cumberland Oak Glen and East Liverpool played in a 57-47 game on Dec. 19, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 9, East Liverpool faced off against Columbiana Crestview and New Cumberland Oak Glen took on East Liverpool Beaver Local on Dec. 9 at New Cumberland Oak Glen High School.

North Jackson Jackson-Milton dominates Atwater Waterloo

North Jackson Jackson-Milton raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 52-7 win over Atwater Waterloo in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 18.

The last time Atwater Waterloo and North Jackson Jackson-Milton played in a 58-46 game on Feb. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 14, North Jackson Jackson-Milton faced off against Berlin Center Western Reserve.

Ottawa-Glandorf darts by Hamler Patrick Henry

Ottawa-Glandorf unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Hamler Patrick Henry 52-30 Monday in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 18.

Ottawa-Glandorf opened with a 15-7 advantage over Hamler Patrick Henry through the first quarter.

The Titans fought to a 22-14 half margin at the Patriots’ expense.

Ottawa-Glandorf breathed fire to a 37-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Titans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-11 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Hamler Patrick Henry faced off against McComb and Ottawa-Glandorf took on Findlay Liberty-Benton on Dec. 12 at Findlay Liberty-Benton High School.

Ottoville overwhelms Coldwater

Ottoville recorded a big victory over Coldwater 55-32 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 18.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Ottoville faced off against Bluffton and Coldwater took on Union City Mississinawa Valley on Dec. 12 at Union City Mississinawa Valley High School.

Perrysburg prevails over Wauseon

Perrysburg dismissed Wauseon by a 74-29 count for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 18.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Perrysburg faced off against Fremont Ross and Wauseon took on Sherwood Fairview on Dec. 11 at Sherwood Fairview High School.

Poland Seminary secures a win over Niles

Poland Seminary knocked off Niles 46-28 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 18.

Last season, Poland Seminary and Niles faced off on Jan. 13, 2022 at Poland Seminary High School.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Niles faced off against Cortland Lakeview and Poland Seminary took on Hubbard on Dec. 11 at Hubbard High School.

Portsmouth overwhelms Ironton

Portsmouth unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Ironton 65-21 Monday at Ironton High on Dec. 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Ironton faced off against Proctorville Fairland and Portsmouth took on Coal Grove on Dec. 11 at Portsmouth High School.

Portsmouth Clay escapes close call with Latham Western

Portsmouth Clay finally found a way to top Latham Western 21-18 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 18.

Portsmouth Clay darted in front of Latham Western 8-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers opened a small 10-6 gap over the Indians at halftime.

Latham Western battled back to make it 18-15 in the third quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

The last time Latham Western and Portsmouth Clay played in a 62-30 game on Jan. 27, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Latham Western faced off against Bainbridge Paint Valley and Portsmouth Clay took on Racine Southern on Dec. 9 at Portsmouth Clay High School.

Proctorville Fairland tacks win on Chesapeake

Proctorville Fairland controlled the action to earn an impressive 44-9 win against Chesapeake on Dec. 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Proctorville Fairland and Chesapeake squared off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Chesapeake High School.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Chesapeake faced off against Gallipolis Gallia and Proctorville Fairland took on Ironton on Dec. 11 at Ironton High School.

Richmond Edison scores early, pulls away from Newcomerstown

Richmond Edison scored early and often in a 45-30 win over Newcomerstown in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 18.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Richmond Edison faced off against Weirton Madonna and Newcomerstown took on Bowerston Conotton Valley on Dec. 13 at Newcomerstown High School.

Salineville Southern Local prevails over Lisbon

Salineville Southern Local unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Lisbon 54-33 Monday in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 18.

Last season, Salineville Southern Local and Lisbon squared off on Dec. 15, 2022 at Lisbon David Anderson High School.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Salineville Southern Local faced off against Hanoverton United and Lisbon took on Youngstown Valley Christian on Dec. 11 at Youngstown Valley Christian School.

Seaman North Adams barely beats Lynchburg – Clay

Seaman North Adams posted a narrow 53-46 win over Lynchburg – Clay in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 18.

Last season, Seaman North Adams and Lynchburg – Clay squared off on Feb. 22, 2023 at Lynchburg – Clay High School.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Seaman North Adams faced off against West Portsmouth West and Lynchburg – Clay took on Winchester Eastern on Dec. 11 at Lynchburg – Clay High School.

Shadyside races in front to defeat Bridgeport

Shadyside left no doubt in recording a 51-15 win over Bridgeport for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Shadyside High on Dec. 18.

Recently on Dec. 11, Shadyside squared off with Wheeling Central Catholic in a basketball game.

South Point takes down Gallipolis Gallia

South Point unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Gallipolis Gallia 51-19 Monday in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 18.

Last season, South Point and Gallipolis Gallia faced off on Jan. 19, 2023 at Gallipolis Gallia Academy.

In recent action on Dec. 11, South Point faced off against Ironton Rock Hill and Gallipolis Gallia took on Chesapeake on Dec. 11 at Gallipolis Gallia Academy.

South Webster overwhelms Bainbridge Paint Valley

South Webster dismissed Bainbridge Paint Valley by a 61-29 count for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Bainbridge Paint Valley High on Dec. 18.

The last time South Webster and Bainbridge Paint Valley played in a 64-51 game on Feb. 19, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Bainbridge Paint Valley faced off against Chillicothe Southeastern and South Webster took on Crown City South Gallia on Dec. 14 at South Webster High School.

St. Clairsville barely beats Cadiz Harrison Central

St. Clairsville posted a narrow 47-44 win over Cadiz Harrison Central in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 18.

St. Clairsville moved in front of Cadiz Harrison Central 13-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Red Devils registered a 25-17 advantage at halftime over the Huskies.

St. Clairsville jumped to a 38-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Huskies managed a 15-9 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

The last time Cadiz Harrison Central and St. Clairsville played in a 39-36 game on Dec. 19, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Cadiz Harrison Central faced off against Wintersville Indian Creek and St. Clairsville took on Bellaire on Dec. 4 at Bellaire High School.

Steubenville overpowers Weirton Weir in thorough fashion

Steubenville rolled past Weirton Weir for a comfortable 71-40 victory during this West Virginia girls high school basketball game on Dec. 18.

The last time Weirton Weir and Steubenville played in a 51-47 game on Jan. 26, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 11, Steubenville squared off with Carrollton in a basketball game.

Stryker pushes over Hicksville

Stryker knocked off Hicksville 39-22 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 18.

Last season, Stryker and Hicksville squared off on Dec. 12, 2022 at Hicksville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Stryker faced off against Pioneer North Central and Hicksville took on West Unity Hilltop on Dec. 11 at Hicksville High School.

The Plains Athens defeats Pomeroy Meigs

The Plains Athens controlled the action to earn an impressive 66-41 win against Pomeroy Meigs for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Pomeroy Meigs High on Dec. 18.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Pomeroy Meigs faced off against Wellston and The Plains Athens took on Nelsonville-York on Dec. 11 at Nelsonville-York High School.

Thornville Sheridan tops Warsaw River View

Thornville Sheridan handled Warsaw River View 79-35 in an impressive showing on Dec. 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Thornville Sheridan and Warsaw River View faced off on Jan. 10, 2022 at Thornville Sheridan High School.

In recent action on Dec. 13, Warsaw River View faced off against Dresden Tri-Valley and Thornville Sheridan took on Zanesville Maysville on Dec. 13 at Thornville Sheridan High School.

Union City Mississinawa Valley denies Clayton Northmont’s challenge

Union City Mississinawa Valley knocked off Clayton Northmont 53-34 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Union City Mississinawa Valley High on Dec. 18.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Union City Mississinawa Valley and Clayton Northmont settling for a 12-12 first-quarter knot.

The Black Hawks fought to a 26-17 intermission margin at the Thunderbolts’ expense.

Union City Mississinawa Valley stormed to a 49-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Thunderbolts rallied in the final quarter, but the Black Hawks skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Union City Mississinawa Valley faced off against Coldwater and Clayton Northmont took on Springboro on Dec. 13 at Springboro High School.

Warren Champion crushes Campbell Memorial

Warren Champion handled Campbell Memorial 54-20 in an impressive showing in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 18.

Last season, Warren Champion and Campbell Memorial squared off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Warren Champion High School.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Campbell Memorial faced off against Columbiana Crestview and Warren Champion took on Garrettsville Garfield on Dec. 11 at Garrettsville James A. Garfield High School.

Waverly claims tight victory against Greenfield McClain

Waverly posted a narrow 45-42 win over Greenfield McClain in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 18.

Last season, Waverly and Greenfield McClain faced off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Greenfield McClain High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Waverly faced off against Chillicothe Huntington and Greenfield McClain took on Frankfort Adena on Dec. 13 at Frankfort Adena High School.

Wellston dominates Chillicothe Zane Trace

Wellston controlled the action to earn an impressive 69-33 win against Chillicothe Zane Trace for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 18.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Chillicothe Zane Trace faced off against McArthur Vinton County and Wellston took on Albany Alexander on Dec. 11 at Wellston High School.

Wellsville exhales after close call with East Palestine

Wellsville posted a narrow 36-34 win over East Palestine for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 18.

Last season, East Palestine and Wellsville squared off on Jan. 30, 2023 at Wellsville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Wellsville faced off against Columbiana and East Palestine took on Leetonia on Dec. 11 at Leetonia High School.

West Chester Lakota West dominates Hamilton

West Chester Lakota West controlled the action to earn an impressive 63-30 win against Hamilton for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 18.

The last time West Chester Lakota West and Hamilton played in a 60-35 game on Jan. 28, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 9, West Chester Lakota West faced off against Mason and Hamilton took on Cincinnati Northwest on Dec. 11 at Hamilton High School.

West Milton Milton-Union earns stressful win over Houston Hou

West Milton Milton-Union posted a narrow 59-53 win over Houston Hou for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 18.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Houston Hou faced off against Fort Loramie and West Milton Milton-Union took on West Alexandria Twin Valley South on Dec. 11 at West Alexandria Twin Valley South High School.

West Unity Hilltop overpowers Fayette in thorough fashion

West Unity Hilltop rolled past Fayette for a comfortable 45-18 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 18.

Last season, West Unity Hilltop and Fayette squared off on Jan. 12, 2023 at West Unity Hilltop High School.

In recent action on Dec. 11, West Unity Hilltop faced off against Hicksville and Fayette took on Sand Creek on Dec. 11 at Fayette High School.

Willow Wood Symmes Valley sprints past Franklin Furnace Green

Willow Wood Symmes Valley pushed past Franklin Furnace Green for a 64-52 win on Dec. 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Willow Wood Symmes Valley and Franklin Furnace Green squared off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Franklin Furnace Green High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Willow Wood Symmes Valley faced off against South Point and Franklin Furnace Green took on Beaver Eastern on Dec. 11 at Beaver Eastern High School.

Windham dominates Vienna Mathews

Windham earned a convincing 60-35 win over Vienna Mathews during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 18.

Last season, Vienna Mathews and Windham squared off on Feb. 15, 2023 at Vienna Mathews High School.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Windham faced off against Bristolville Bristol and Vienna Mathews took on Ashtabula St. John on Dec. 11 at Vienna Mathews High School.

Wintersville Indian Creek scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss East Liverpool Beaver Local

Wintersville Indian Creek controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 72-32 victory over East Liverpool Beaver Local in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 18.

Last season, Wintersville Indian Creek and East Liverpool Beaver Local faced off on Jan. 5, 2023 at Wintersville Indian Creek High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, East Liverpool Beaver Local faced off against New Cumberland Oak Glen and Wintersville Indian Creek took on Cadiz Harrison Central on Dec. 11 at Cadiz Harrison Central High School.

Woodsfield Monroe Central rides to cruise-control win over Steubenville Catholic Central

Woodsfield Monroe Central controlled the action to earn an impressive 61-29 win against Steubenville Catholic Central during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 18.

Last season, Woodsfield Monroe Central and Steubenville Catholic Central squared off on Dec. 19, 2022 at Woodsfield Monroe Central High School.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Steubenville Catholic Central faced off against East Liverpool and Woodsfield Monroe Central took on Rayland Buckeye Local on Dec. 11 at Woodsfield Monroe Central High School.

Xenia survives for narrow win over Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan

Xenia posted a narrow 54-51 win over Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 18.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Xenia faced off against Coopersville and Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan took on London on Dec. 13 at Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan High School.

Xenia Legacy Christian dominates Springfield Emmanuel Christian in convincing showing

Xenia Legacy Christian rolled past Springfield Emmanuel Christian for a comfortable 65-15 victory on Dec. 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Xenia Legacy Christian thundered in front of Springfield Emmanuel Christian 29-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights registered a 42-6 advantage at half over the Lions.

Xenia Legacy Christian thundered to a 57-11 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-4 edge.

Recently on Dec. 11, Xenia Legacy Christian squared off with Clarksville Clinton-Massie in a basketball game.

Youngstown East tops Maple Heights

Youngstown East earned a convincing 38-10 win over Maple Heights on Dec. 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Recently on Dec. 11, Youngstown East squared off with Struthers in a basketball game.

Youngstown Valley Christian escapes Leetonia in thin win

Youngstown Valley Christian topped Leetonia 13-12 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 18.

Last season, Leetonia and Youngstown Valley Christian faced off on Jan. 30, 2023 at Leetonia High School.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Leetonia faced off against East Palestine and Youngstown Valley Christian took on Lisbon on Dec. 11 at Youngstown Valley Christian School.

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley defeats Minerva

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley handled Minerva 58-24 in an impressive showing in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 18.

In recent action on Dec. 13, Minerva faced off against Carrollton and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley took on Sugarcreek Garaway on Dec. 13 at Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley High School.

