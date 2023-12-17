Oregon Clay took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Troy 4-2 on Dec. 17 in Ohio boys high school hockey action.

The first period gave Oregon Clay a 4-2 lead over Troy.

Defense ruled the second and third periods as Oregon Clay and Troy were both scoreless.

Last season, Troy and Oregon Clay squared off on Dec. 17, 2022 at Troy High School.

In recent action on Dec. 3, Oregon Clay faced off against Toledo Whitmer.

