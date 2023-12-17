OHSAA boys basketball scores for December 17, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep claims victory against Springfield

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep grabbed a 68-53 victory at the expense of Springfield in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 17.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep moved in front of Springfield 21-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors’ offense charged in front for a 39-22 lead over the Wildcats at the half.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Springfield got within 51-37.

The Warriors held on with a 17-16 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep faced off against Lancaster Fisher Catholic.

Hickory Moravian Prep dominates Dayton Centerville

Hickory Moravian Prep dismissed Dayton Centerville by an 88-53 count in a North Carolina boys basketball matchup on Dec. 17.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Dayton Centerville faced off against Beavercreek.

Richmond Heights posts win at Pickerington Central’s expense

Richmond Heights collected a solid win over Pickerington Central in a 76-59 verdict at Pickerington high school Central on Dec. 17 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Richmond Heights opened with a 12-2 advantage over Pickerington Central through the first quarter.

The Spartans registered a 34-19 advantage at half over the Tigers.

Richmond Heights steamrolled to a 55-36 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers enjoyed a 23-21 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Pickerington Central faced off against Newark and Richmond Heights took on Reynoldsburg on Dec. 2 at Reynoldsburg High School.

