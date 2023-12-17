Miamisburg Dayton Christian notched a win against Xenia Legacy Christian 60-49 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

Miamisburg Dayton Christian opened with a 16-12 advantage over Xenia Legacy Christian through the first quarter.

The Warriors opened a thin 32-25 gap over the Knights at the half.

Xenia Legacy Christian bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 43-41.

The Warriors got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-8 edge.

Last season, Miamisburg Dayton Christian and Xenia Legacy Christian squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Xenia Legacy Christian Academy.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Miamisburg Dayton Christian faced off against Arcanum Franklin Monroe and Xenia Legacy Christian took on West Alexandria Twin Valley South on Dec. 5 at Xenia Legacy Christian Academy.

