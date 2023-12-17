Xenia Legacy Christian scored early and often to roll over Bradford 69-32 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

The first quarter gave Xenia Legacy Christian a 19-4 lead over Bradford.

The Knights’ shooting jumped in front for a 36-15 lead over the Railroaders at halftime.

Xenia Legacy Christian pulled to a 58-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Knights held on with a 11-5 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Xenia Legacy Christian and Bradford squared off on Dec. 3, 2022 at Xenia Legacy Christian Academy.

Recently on Dec. 11, Xenia Legacy Christian squared off with Clarksville Clinton-Massie in a basketball game.

