Lakeside Marblehead Danbury rolled past Ottawa Hills for a comfortable 56-16 victory at Lakeside Marblehead Danbury High on Dec. 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Lakeside Marblehead Danbury opened with a 20-2 advantage over Ottawa Hills through the first quarter.

The Lakers opened a massive 45-8 gap over the Green Bears at the intermission.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Ottawa Hills got within 47-14.

The Lakers held on with a 9-2 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Lakeside Marblehead Danbury and Ottawa Hills faced off on Dec. 20, 2022 at Ottawa Hills High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Lakeside Marblehead Danbury faced off against Old Fort and Ottawa Hills took on Northwood on Dec. 8 at Northwood High School.

