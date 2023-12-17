Hilliard Bradley grabbed a 63-44 victory at the expense of Dayton Stivers in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 16.

The first quarter gave Hilliard Bradley a 17-8 lead over Dayton Stivers.

The Jaguars’ offense jumped in front for a 35-18 lead over the Tigers at the half.

Hilliard Bradley pulled to a 54-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Jaguars held on with a 9-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Hilliard Bradley faced off against Upper Arlington and Dayton Stivers took on Columbus Walnut Ridge on Dec. 9 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School.

