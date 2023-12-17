Cardington-Lincoln handled Galion Northmor 56-24 in an impressive showing in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 16.

The first quarter gave Cardington-Lincoln a 13-2 lead over Galion Northmor.

The Pirates registered a 35-12 advantage at halftime over the Golden Knights.

Cardington-Lincoln stormed to a 52-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 56-24.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Galion Northmor faced off against Centerburg and Cardington-Lincoln took on Bucyrus on Dec. 11 at Cardington High School.

