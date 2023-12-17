Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian finally found a way to top Navarre Fairless 51-49 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 16.

Last season, Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian and Navarre Fairless faced off on Feb. 1, 2023 at Navarre Fairless High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Navarre Fairless faced off against Wooster Triway and Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian took on Mentor on Dec. 2 at Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy.

