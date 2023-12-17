Dayton Chaminade-Julienne finally found a way to top New Madison Tri-Village 40-38 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 16.

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne darted in front of New Madison Tri-Village 8-5 to begin the second quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Patriots with an 18-15 lead over the Eagles heading into the second quarter.

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 32-31 lead over New Madison Tri-Village.

The Eagles held on with an 8-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne faced off against Kettering Alter and New Madison Tri-Village took on Dayton Stivers on Dec. 9 at New Madison Tri-Village High School.

