Fairfield posted a narrow 68-64 win over Washington Court House Miami Trace at Washington Court House Miami Trace High on Dec. 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Fairfield opened with an 18-17 advantage over Washington Court House Miami Trace through the first quarter.

The Indians opened a modest 36-34 gap over the Panthers at the half.

Washington Court House Miami Trace responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 50-49.

The Indians got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-15 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Washington Court House Miami Trace faced off against Jackson and Fairfield took on Cincinnati Colerain on Dec. 9 at Cincinnati Colerain High School.

