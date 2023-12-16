COLUMBUS — Listed below is Friday night’s Ohio boys high school basketball statewide roundup, as reported to the Scorestream app.

Alliance escapes Carrollton in thin win

Alliance posted a narrow 59-50 win over Carrollton in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 15.

The last time Carrollton and Alliance played in a 65-60 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Alliance faced off against Peninsula Woodridge and Carrollton took on East Liverpool on Dec. 5 at Carrollton High School.

Arcanum Franklin Monroe takes down Union City Mississinawa Valley

Arcanum Franklin Monroe’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Union City Mississinawa Valley 65-24 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Arcanum Franklin Monroe opened with a 15-4 advantage over Union City Mississinawa Valley through the first quarter.

The Jets opened an immense 45-6 gap over the Black Hawks at the half.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Union City Mississinawa Valley inched back to a 50-15 deficit.

The Jets held on with a 15-9 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Arcanum Franklin Monroe and Union City Mississinawa Valley played in a 54-43 game on Dec. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Union City Mississinawa Valley faced off against New Madison Tri-Village and Arcanum Franklin Monroe took on Miamisburg Dayton Christian on Dec. 9 at Arcanum Franklin Monroe High School.

Archbold overpowers Defiance Ayersville in thorough fashion

Archbold earned a convincing 73-38 win over Defiance Ayersville in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

The first quarter gave Archbold a 19-7 lead over Defiance Ayersville.

The Blue Streaks opened a lopsided 39-17 gap over the Pilots at the intermission.

Archbold roared to a 62-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Streaks held on with a 11-9 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Archbold and Defiance Ayersville faced off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Defiance Ayersville.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Defiance Ayersville faced off against Holgate and Archbold took on Kalida on Dec. 9 at Archbold High School.

Batavia Clermont Northeastern crushes Sabina East Clinton

Batavia Clermont Northeastern controlled the action to earn an impressive 44-20 win against Sabina East Clinton on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Sabina East Clinton faced off against West Union.

Beaver Eastern tops Portsmouth Clay

Beaver Eastern dominated from start to finish in an imposing 59-24 win over Portsmouth Clay in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Beaver Eastern opened with a 16-5 advantage over Portsmouth Clay through the first quarter.

The Eagles’ offense steamrolled in front for a 35-13 lead over the Panthers at the half.

Beaver Eastern roared to a 55-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 4-2 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Portsmouth Clay faced off against McDermott Northwest and Beaver Eastern took on Waverly on Dec. 8 at Beaver Eastern High School.

Bellaire records thin win against Barnesville

Bellaire finally found a way to top Barnesville 71-64 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Bellaire opened with a 14-13 advantage over Barnesville through the first quarter.

The Big Reds opened a narrow 35-27 gap over the Shamrocks at the intermission.

Bellaire charged to a 55-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Shamrocks enjoyed a 28-16 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Bellaire and Barnesville faced off on Dec. 20, 2022 at Bellaire High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Bellaire faced off against Rayland Buckeye Local and Barnesville took on Belmont Union Local on Dec. 9 at Barnesville High School.

Beloit West Branch tops Alliance Marlington

Beloit West Branch’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Alliance Marlington 55-35 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Last season, Beloit West Branch and Alliance Marlington squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Beloit West Branch High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Beloit West Branch faced off against Minerva and Alliance Marlington took on Hanoverton United on Dec. 5 at Alliance Marlington High School.

Belpre records thin win against Stewart Federal Hocking

Belpre posted a narrow 60-57 win over Stewart Federal Hocking for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Stewart Federal Hocking High on Dec. 15.

Last season, Stewart Federal Hocking and Belpre faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Belpre High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Belpre faced off against Reedsville Eastern.

Bloomdale Elmwood barely beats Arcadia

Bloomdale Elmwood posted a narrow 56-48 win over Arcadia at Arcadia High on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Arcadia faced off against Pandora-Gilboa and Bloomdale Elmwood took on Leipsic on Dec. 9 at Bloomdale Elmwood High School.

Bluffton narrowly defeats Delphos Jefferson

Bluffton handed Delphos Jefferson a tough 76-58 loss for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Delphos Jefferson high school on Dec. 15.

The last time Bluffton and Delphos Jefferson played in a 49-42 game on Dec. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Delphos Jefferson faced off against Lima Perry and Bluffton took on Ottawa-Glandorf on Dec. 8 at Bluffton High School.

Botkins takes advantage of early margin to defeat Sidney Fairlawn

Botkins controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 70-32 victory over Sidney Fairlawn for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Botkins High on Dec. 15.

Last season, Botkins and Sidney Fairlawn squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Botkins High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Botkins faced off against Fort Loramie and Sidney Fairlawn took on New Knoxville on Dec. 9 at New Knoxville High School.

Bradenton IMG Academy Blue narrowly defeats Cincinnati Elder

Bradenton IMG Academy Blue eventually beat Cincinnati Elder 66-51 in a Florida boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Recently on Dec. 5, Cincinnati Elder squared off with Union Cooper in a basketball game.

Bridgeport grinds out close victory over Richmond Edison

Bridgeport finally found a way to top Richmond Edison 56-49 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Last season, Richmond Edison and Bridgeport faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Richmond Edison High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Richmond Edison faced off against Toronto and Bridgeport took on Paden City on Dec. 9 at Bridgeport High School.

Bristolville Bristol dominates Windham

Bristolville Bristol rolled past Windham for a comfortable 61-29 victory in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 15.

The last time Bristolville Bristol and Windham played in a 74-66 game on Feb. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Bristolville Bristol faced off against Ashtabula St. John and Windham took on Warren Lordstown on Dec. 8 at Warren Lordstown High School.

Brookfield slips past Warren Champion

Brookfield finally found a way to top Warren Champion 60-53 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 15.

Last season, Brookfield and Warren Champion squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Warren Champion High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Warren Champion faced off against Mineral Ridge and Brookfield took on Sharpsville on Dec. 9 at Sharpsville High School.

Brookville earns solid win over Middletown Madison

Brookville collected a solid win over Middletown Madison in a 65-54 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Last season, Brookville and Middletown Madison squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Middletown Madison High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Middletown Madison faced off against Waynesville and Brookville took on Arcanum on Dec. 9 at Brookville High School.

Beverly Fort Frye falls to Caldwell in OT

Caldwell used overtime to slip past Beverly Fort Frye 63-57 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Last season, Caldwell and Beverly Fort Frye squared off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Beverly Fort Frye High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Beverly Fort Frye faced off against Caldwell and Beverly Fort Frye took on Sarahsville Shenandoah on Dec. 8 at Sarahsville Shenandoah High School.

Cambridge earns narrow win over Wintersville Indian Creek

Cambridge topped Wintersville Indian Creek 49-44 in a tough tilt on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Wintersville Indian Creek and Cambridge played in a 39-32 game on Jan. 29, 2022.

Recently on Dec. 1, Cambridge squared off with Zanesville West Muskingum in a basketball game.

Camden Preble Shawnee tops Arcanum

It was a tough night for Arcanum which was overmatched by Camden Preble Shawnee in this 67-22 verdict.

Last season, Camden Preble Shawnee and Arcanum squared off on Dec. 2, 2022 at Arcanum High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Camden Preble Shawnee faced off against Franklin and Arcanum took on Brookville on Dec. 9 at Brookville High School.

Campbell Memorial records thin win against Newton Falls

Campbell Memorial topped Newton Falls 47-40 in a tough tilt on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Campbell Memorial and Newton Falls faced off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Campbell Memorial High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Campbell Memorial faced off against Youngstown Boardman and Newton Falls took on Girard on Dec. 5 at Girard High School.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep tacks win on Columbus Wellington

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep scored early and often to roll over Columbus Wellington 93-29 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 15.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep faced off against Lancaster Fisher Catholic and Columbus Wellington took on Dayton Miami Valley on Dec. 1 at Columbus Wellington High School.

Canfield pockets slim win over Youngstown Cardinal Mooney

Canfield finally found a way to top Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 58-54 at Canfield High on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Youngstown Cardinal Mooney and Canfield played in a 39-29 game on Dec. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Canfield faced off against New Albany and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney took on Austintown Fitch on Dec. 8 at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High School.

Canfield South Range takes down Struthers

Canfield South Range recorded a big victory over Struthers 71-47 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 15.

Last season, Canfield South Range and Struthers squared off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Canfield South Range High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Struthers faced off against Youngstown Liberty and Canfield South Range took on Youngstown Chaney on Dec. 9 at Canfield South Range High School.

Canton Central Catholic posts win at Massillon Perry’s expense

Canton Central Catholic eventually beat Massillon Perry 54-41 on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Canton Central Catholic opened with a 14-13 advantage over Massillon Perry through the first quarter.

The Crusaders’ offense darted in front for a 23-16 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Canton Central Catholic jumped to a 31-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Crusaders held on with a 23-19 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Massillon Perry and Canton Central Catholic played in a 46-44 game on Feb. 4, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Massillon Perry faced off against Willoughby South and Canton Central Catholic took on Warren G. Harding on Dec. 8 at Warren G. Harding High School.

Canton McKinley escapes Canton GlenOak in thin win

Canton McKinley topped Canton GlenOak 64-61 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

The last time Canton McKinley and Canton GlenOak played in a 66-54 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 9, Canton McKinley squared off with Dover in a basketball game.

Cardington-Lincoln defeats Fredericktown

Cardington-Lincoln controlled the action to earn an impressive 73-50 win against Fredericktown on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Cardington-Lincoln a 3-0 lead over Fredericktown.

The Freddies drew within 31-30 at the intermission.

Cardington-Lincoln jumped to a 51-38 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates held on with a 22-12 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Fredericktown and Cardington-Lincoln played in a 58-55 game on Dec. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Cardington-Lincoln faced off against Marion Elgin and Fredericktown took on HSA Columbus on Dec. 8 at Fredericktown High School.

Casstown Miami East delivers statement win over West Milton Milton-Union

Casstown Miami East rolled past West Milton Milton-Union for a comfortable 55-24 victory in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 15.

Last season, Casstown Miami East and West Milton Milton-Union squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at West Milton Milton-Union High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Casstown Miami East faced off against Troy and West Milton Milton-Union took on Sidney Lehman Catholic on Dec. 8 at Sidney Lehman Catholic High School.

Celina escapes Van Wert in thin win

Celina posted a narrow 65-61 win over Van Wert in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Last season, Van Wert and Celina faced off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Van Wert High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Van Wert faced off against Haviland Wayne Trace.

Chillicothe Unioto sprints past Frankfort Adena

Chillicothe Unioto notched a win against Frankfort Adena 61-43 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 15.

Last season, Chillicothe Unioto and Frankfort Adena faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Frankfort Adena High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Chillicothe Unioto faced off against Chillicothe Zane Trace and Frankfort Adena took on Piketon on Dec. 9 at Frankfort Adena High School.

Chillicothe Zane Trace claims victory against Piketon

Chillicothe Zane Trace notched a win against Piketon 47-33 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Last season, Chillicothe Zane Trace and Piketon squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Chillicothe Zane Trace High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Piketon faced off against Frankfort Adena and Chillicothe Zane Trace took on Chillicothe Unioto on Dec. 9 at Chillicothe Zane Trace High School.

Cincinnati Mariemont sprints past Cincinnati Madeira

Cincinnati Mariemont collected a solid win over Cincinnati Madeira in a 62-43 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Last season, Cincinnati Madeira and Cincinnati Mariemont faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Cincinnati Mariemont High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Cincinnati Mariemont faced off against Hebron Conner and Cincinnati Madeira took on Williamsburg on Dec. 2 at Williamsburg High School.

Cincinnati McNicholas claims tight victory against Dayton Chaminade-Julienne

Cincinnati McNicholas topped Dayton Chaminade-Julienne 48-39 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 15.

Last season, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne and Cincinnati McNicholas squared off on Feb. 11, 2023 at Dayton Chaminade-Julienne High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Cincinnati McNicholas faced off against Kettering Alter and Dayton Chaminade-Julienne took on Trotwood-Madison on Dec. 5 at Dayton Chaminade-Julienne High School.

Cincinnati Moeller escapes close call with Cincinnati Withrow

Cincinnati Moeller finally found a way to top Cincinnati Withrow 41-37 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Last season, Cincinnati Moeller and Cincinnati Withrow faced off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Cincinnati Moeller High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Cincinnati Withrow faced off against Cincinnati Western Hills and Cincinnati Moeller took on Akron St Vincent – St Mary on Dec. 9 at Akron St Vincent – St Mary High School.

Fairfield comes up short in matchup with Cincinnati Oak Hills

Cincinnati Oak Hills collected a solid win over Fairfield in a 66-53 verdict for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 15.

Last season, Fairfield and Cincinnati Oak Hills faced off on Jan. 7, 2022 at Cincinnati Oak Hills High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Fairfield faced off against Cincinnati Sycamore and Cincinnati Oak Hills took on Middletown on Dec. 8 at Cincinnati Oak Hills High School.

Cincinnati Purcell Marian overcomes Cincinnati Summit Country Day in seat-squirming affair

Cincinnati Purcell Marian finally found a way to top Cincinnati Summit Country Day 43-41 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 15.

The last time Cincinnati Summit Country Day and Cincinnati Purcell Marian played in a 49-41 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

Cincinnati Shroder narrowly defeats Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey

Cincinnati Shroder pushed past Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey for a 68-52 win on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey faced off against Cincinnati Riverview East and Cincinnati Shroder took on Cincinnati Seven Hills on Dec. 9 at Cincinnati Seven Hills School.

Cincinnati Sycamore thwarts Mason’s quest

Cincinnati Sycamore handed Mason a tough 73-63 loss for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Mason High on Dec. 15.

Last season, Cincinnati Sycamore and Mason squared off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Cincinnati Sycamore High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Mason faced off against Hamilton and Cincinnati Sycamore took on Fairfield on Dec. 8 at Cincinnati Sycamore High School.

Cincinnati Ursuline bests Youngstown East

Cincinnati Ursuline unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Youngstown East 82-57 Friday for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Cincinnati Ursuline Academy on Dec. 15.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Youngstown East faced off against Warren G. Harding.

Coldwater tops St. Henry in extra frame

Coldwater topped St. Henry in a 55-50 overtime thriller at Coldwater High on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Coldwater and St. Henry played in a 53-37 game on Dec. 27, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Coldwater faced off against Jackson Center and St. Henry took on Lima Shawnee on Dec. 9 at Lima Shawnee High School.

Columbiana exhales after close call with Youngstown Valley Christian

Columbiana finally found a way to top Youngstown Valley Christian 54-51 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 15.

The last time Columbiana and Youngstown Valley Christian played in a 85-44 game on Feb. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Youngstown Valley Christian faced off against East Palestine and Columbiana took on Lisbon on Dec. 8 at Lisbon David Anderson High School.

Columbiana Crestview pockets slim win over Youngstown Liberty

Columbiana Crestview topped Youngstown Liberty 66-64 in a tough tilt during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 15.

Last season, Columbiana Crestview and Youngstown Liberty squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Youngstown Liberty High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Youngstown Liberty faced off against Struthers and Columbiana Crestview took on New Middletown Springfield Local on Dec. 8 at New Middletown Springfield Local High School.

Columbus Beechcroft records thin win against Columbus East

Columbus Beechcroft posted a narrow 72-63 win over Columbus East in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

The last time Columbus Beechcroft and Columbus East played in a 81-52 game on Jan. 17, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Columbus Beechcroft faced off against Dayton Dunbar and Columbus East took on Akron Garfield on Dec. 8 at Columbus East High School.

Columbus Briggs overwhelms Columbus Independence

Columbus Briggs dismissed Columbus Independence by an 83-49 count on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Recently on Dec. 8, Columbus Independence squared off with Columbus St Charles in a basketball game.

Columbus Centennial grinds out close victory over Columbus Whetstone

Columbus Centennial posted a narrow 53-52 win over Columbus Whetstone for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Columbus Centennial High on Dec. 15.

The last time Columbus Whetstone and Columbus Centennial played in a 76-43 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Columbus Centennial faced off against Columbus Eastmoor and Columbus Whetstone took on Columbus Worthington Kilbourne on Dec. 5 at Columbus Whetstone High School.

Columbus Franklin Heights outlasts Canal Winchester

Columbus Franklin Heights eventually beat Canal Winchester 54-44 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 15.

Last season, Canal Winchester and Columbus Franklin Heights squared off on Dec. 6, 2022 at Columbus Franklin Heights High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Canal Winchester faced off against Grove City and Columbus Franklin Heights took on Westerville North on Dec. 8 at Columbus Franklin Heights High School.

Columbus Linden-Mckinley posts win at Columbus North Intl’s expense

Columbus Linden-Mckinley handed Columbus North Intl a tough 80-66 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Last season, Columbus Linden-Mckinley and Columbus North Intl faced off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Columbus North International High School.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Columbus North Intl faced off against Columbus West and Columbus Linden-Mckinley took on Orrville Kingsway Christian on Dec. 8 at Orrville Kingsway Christian High School.

Columbus Marion-Franklin collects victory over Columbus West

Columbus Marion-Franklin pushed past Columbus West for a 72-62 win on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Columbus West and Columbus Marion-Franklin played in a 75-70 game on Jan. 17, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Columbus Marion-Franklin faced off against Heath and Columbus West took on Columbus North Intl on Dec. 7 at Columbus North International High School.

Columbus Northland delivers statement win over Columbus Mifflin

Columbus Northland earned a convincing 87-55 win over Columbus Mifflin on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Columbus Northland and Columbus Mifflin faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Columbus Mifflin High School.

Columbus South pushes over Columbus Africentric

Columbus South notched a win against Columbus Africentric 59-47 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 15.

The last time Columbus Africentric and Columbus South played in a 57-54 game on Feb. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Columbus South faced off against Dayton Ponitz.

Columbus Tree of Life Christian tops Delaware Christian

Columbus Tree of Life Christian dominated Delaware Christian 65-43 on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Columbus Tree of Life Christian and Delaware Christian squared off on Feb. 8, 2022 at Delaware Christian School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Columbus Tree of Life Christian faced off against Danville and Delaware Christian took on Etna Liberty Christian on Dec. 8 at Etna Liberty Christian Academy.

Columbus Walnut Ridge tops Columbus Eastmoor

Columbus Walnut Ridge eventually beat Columbus Eastmoor 79-68 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 15.

The last time Columbus Eastmoor and Columbus Walnut Ridge played in a 71-55 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Columbus Eastmoor faced off against Columbus Centennial and Columbus Walnut Ridge took on Dayton Stivers on Dec. 9 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School.

HSA Columbus bests Dayton Jefferson Township

HSA Columbus raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 63-17 win over Dayton Jefferson Township in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 15.

In recent action on Dec. 8, HSA Columbus faced off against Fredericktown.

Columbus Grove dominates Ada

Columbus Grove left no doubt on Friday, controlling Ada from start to finish for a 53-31 victory during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 15.

Last season, Columbus Grove and Ada squared off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Columbus Grove High School.

Recently on Dec. 9, Ada squared off with McComb in a basketball game.

Crooksville sprints past Byesville Meadowbrook

Crooksville pushed past Byesville Meadowbrook for a 55-44 win during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 15.

The last time Byesville Meadowbrook and Crooksville played in a 60-58 game on Feb. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Byesville Meadowbrook faced off against Thornville Sheridan and Crooksville took on Dresden Tri-Valley on Dec. 8 at Crooksville High School.

Crown City South Gallia claims victory against Portsmouth Sciotoville East

Crown City South Gallia notched a win against Portsmouth Sciotoville East 57-43 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Last season, Crown City South Gallia and Portsmouth Sciotoville East squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Crown City South Gallia High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Crown City South Gallia faced off against Reedsville Eastern.

Dayton Centerville prevails over Clayton Northmont

Dayton Centerville handled Clayton Northmont 75-43 in an impressive showing for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 15.

Last season, Dayton Centerville and Clayton Northmont faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Clayton Northmont High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Clayton Northmont faced off against Huber Heights Wayne and Dayton Centerville took on Miamisburg on Dec. 8 at Miamisburg High School.

Delaware Hayes barely beats Westerville North

Delaware Hayes posted a narrow 59-58 win over Westerville North for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 15.

The last time Westerville North and Delaware Hayes played in a 53-39 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Delaware Hayes faced off against Sunbury Big Walnut and Westerville North took on Westerville Central on Dec. 9 at Westerville North High School.

Delaware Hayes holds off Westerville North

Delaware Hayes posted a narrow 59-58 win over Westerville North in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 15.

The last time Westerville North and Delaware Hayes played in a 53-39 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Westerville North faced off against Westerville Central and Delaware Hayes took on Sunbury Big Walnut on Dec. 8 at Delaware Hayes High School.

Delphos St. John’s tacks win on New Knoxville

Delphos St. John’s earned a convincing 70-33 win over New Knoxville in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Last season, Delphos St. John’s and New Knoxville squared off on Dec. 9, 2022 at New Knoxville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, New Knoxville faced off against Sidney Fairlawn and Delphos St. John’s took on Elida on Dec. 9 at Delphos St. John’s.

Dover thwarts Zanesville’s quest

Dover eventually beat Zanesville 48-36 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 15.

Last season, Dover and Zanesville faced off on Dec. 16, 2022 at Zanesville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Dover faced off against Canton McKinley and Zanesville took on Utica on Dec. 9 at Zanesville High School.

Dresden Tri-Valley prevails over Duncan Falls Philo

Dresden Tri-Valley unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Duncan Falls Philo 76-41 Friday in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Last season, Dresden Tri-Valley and Duncan Falls Philo squared off on Feb. 25, 2023 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Dresden Tri-Valley faced off against Crooksville and Duncan Falls Philo took on Zanesville West Muskingum on Dec. 8 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School.

Dublin Scioto exhales after close call with Columbus Worthington Kilbourne

Dublin Scioto posted a narrow 50-48 win over Columbus Worthington Kilbourne in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Last season, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne and Dublin Scioto squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Dublin Scioto High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne faced off against Columbus Whetstone and Dublin Scioto took on Westerville South on Dec. 8 at Westerville South High School.

East Canton escapes close call with Strasburg

East Canton finally found a way to top Strasburg 44-35 on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Strasburg and East Canton faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at East Canton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, East Canton faced off against Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley and Strasburg took on Magnolia Sandy Valley on Dec. 8 at Strasburg High School.

East Liverpool denies Youngstown Boardman’s challenge

East Liverpool knocked off Youngstown Boardman 54-42 at Youngstown Boardman High on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Youngstown Boardman and East Liverpool squared off on Dec. 16, 2022 at East Liverpool High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Youngstown Boardman faced off against Poland Seminary and East Liverpool took on East Liverpool Beaver Local on Dec. 8 at East Liverpool High School.

Elida earns solid win over Kenton

Elida pushed past Kenton for a 59-49 win at Kenton High on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Elida and Kenton squared off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Elida High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Kenton faced off against McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and Elida took on Delphos St. John’s on Dec. 9 at Delphos St. John’s.

Fairport Harbor Fairport defeats Cortland Maplewood

Fairport Harbor Fairport unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Cortland Maplewood 93-53 Friday on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Cortland Maplewood and Marion Harding faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Cortland Maplewood High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Fairport Harbor Fairport faced off against Kinsman Badger and Cortland Maplewood took on Kinsman Badger on Dec. 8 at Cortland Maplewood High School.

Findlay Liberty-Benton posts win at Arlington’s expense

Findlay Liberty-Benton handed Arlington a tough 69-57 loss for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Arlington High on Dec. 15.

Last season, Findlay Liberty-Benton and Arlington squared off on Dec. 16, 2022 at Findlay Liberty-Benton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Arlington faced off against Lima Temple Christian and Findlay Liberty-Benton took on Carey on Dec. 9 at Carey High School.

Fostoria overwhelms Rossford

Fostoria dominated from start to finish in an imposing 76-40 win over Rossford on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Rossford and Fostoria squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Fostoria High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Fostoria faced off against Millbury Lake and Rossford took on Defiance on Dec. 9 at Defiance High School.

Franklin sprints past Bellbrook

Franklin pushed past Bellbrook for a 50-37 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Last season, Bellbrook and Franklin faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Franklin High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Franklin faced off against Camden Preble Shawnee and Bellbrook took on Trenton Edgewood on Dec. 8 at Bellbrook High School.

Gahanna Lincoln escapes close call with Pickerington Central

Gahanna Lincoln finally found a way to top Pickerington Central 62-58 at Gahanna Lincoln High on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Pickerington Central and Gahanna Lincoln faced off on March 12, 2022 at Pickerington High School Central.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Gahanna Lincoln faced off against Galloway Westland and Pickerington Central took on Newark on Dec. 8 at Pickerington High School Central.

Galion Northmor slips past Centerburg

Galion Northmor topped Centerburg 55-47 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Galion Northmor faced off against Marion Elgin and Centerburg took on Utica on Dec. 6 at Utica High School.

Georgetown overcomes Bethel-Tate

Georgetown notched a win against Bethel-Tate 51-33 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 15.

Last season, Georgetown and Bethel-Tate faced off on Jan. 18, 2022 at Bethel-Tate High School.

Germantown Valley View overwhelms Eaton

Germantown Valley View unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Eaton 62-42 Friday on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Germantown Valley View and Eaton squared off on Jan. 25, 2022 at Germantown Valley View High School.

Recently on Dec. 8, Eaton squared off with Brookville in a basketball game.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley delivers statement win over Uhrichsville Claymont

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley dismissed Uhrichsville Claymont by a 63-34 count for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Uhrichsville Claymont High on Dec. 15.

The first quarter gave Gnadenhutten Indian Valley a 19-8 lead over Uhrichsville Claymont.

The Braves registered a 33-18 advantage at intermission over the Mustangs.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley pulled to a 48-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Braves got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-4 edge.

The last time Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and Uhrichsville Claymont played in a 62-43 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Uhrichsville Claymont faced off against Bowerston Conotton Valley and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley took on Martins Ferry on Dec. 9 at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley High School.

Goshen overcomes Mt. Orab Western Brown

Goshen knocked off Mt. Orab Western Brown 65-52 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 15.

The last time Mt Orab Western Brown and Goshen played in a 54-49 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Mt Orab Western Brown faced off against Clarksville Clinton-Massie.

Grove City earns solid win over Groveport Madison

Grove City eventually beat Groveport Madison 62-52 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Last season, Grove City and Groveport Madison squared off on Dec. 6, 2022 at Grove City High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Groveport Madison faced off against Columbus Whetstone and Grove City took on New Albany on Dec. 8 at Grove City High School.

Grove City Christian prevails over Millersport

Grove City Christian earned a convincing 71-37 win over Millersport in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Last season, Millersport and Grove City Christian faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Millersport High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Grove City Christian faced off against Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans.

Hamilton narrowly defeats Cincinnati Princeton

Hamilton grabbed a 61-49 victory at the expense of Cincinnati Princeton in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Last season, Cincinnati Princeton and Hamilton squared off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Hamilton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Cincinnati Princeton faced off against Liberty Township Lakota East and Hamilton took on Mason on Dec. 8 at Hamilton High School.

Hamilton Badin escapes close call with Dayton Carroll

Hamilton Badin topped Dayton Carroll 47-38 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Dayton Carroll High on Dec. 15.

Dayton Carroll showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 10-2 advantage over Hamilton Badin as the first quarter ended.

The Rams’ shooting moved in front for a 23-21 lead over the Patriots at the intermission.

Hamilton Badin jumped to a 35-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rams got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-9 edge.

The last time Dayton Carroll and Hamilton Badin played in a 54-34 game on Feb. 3, 2023.

Hannibal River collects victory over Sarahsville Shenandoah

Hannibal River knocked off Sarahsville Shenandoah 61-43 at Hannibal River High on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Hannibal River and Sarahsville Shenandoah played in a 38-31 game on Feb. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Hannibal River faced off against Shadyside and Sarahsville Shenandoah took on Beverly Fort Frye on Dec. 8 at Sarahsville Shenandoah High School.

Hartville Lake Center Christian claims victory against Ravenna Southeast

Hartville Lake Center Christian handed Ravenna Southeast a tough 52-37 loss on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Hartville Lake Center Christian and Ravenna Southeast played in a 56-48 game on Feb. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Hartville Lake Center Christian faced off against Columbiana Heartland Christian and Ravenna Southeast took on Lowellville on Dec. 5 at Lowellville High School.

Haviland Wayne Trace takes down Liberty Center

Haviland Wayne Trace controlled the action to earn an impressive 61-40 win against Liberty Center in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 15.

Haviland Wayne Trace opened with a 17-4 advantage over Liberty Center through the first quarter.

The Raiders’ shooting jumped in front for a 32-19 lead over the Tigers at the half.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Raiders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-7 edge.

Last season, Haviland Wayne Trace and Liberty Center faced off on Jan. 3, 2023 at Haviland Wayne Trace High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Haviland Wayne Trace faced off against Van Wert and Liberty Center took on Van Buren on Dec. 9 at Van Buren High School.

Hebron Lakewood takes down Medina Buckeye

Hebron Lakewood earned a convincing 68-42 win over Medina Buckeye in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 15.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Hebron Lakewood faced off against Avon.

Hilliard Bradley rides to cruise-control win over Galloway Westland

Hilliard Bradley controlled the action to earn an impressive 67-33 win against Galloway Westland in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 15.

The last time Hilliard Bradley and Galloway Westland played in a 75-39 game on Dec. 6, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Galloway Westland faced off against Gahanna Lincoln and Hilliard Bradley took on Upper Arlington on Dec. 8 at Hilliard Bradley High School.

Hilliard Darby carves slim margin over Grove City Central Crossing

Hilliard Darby posted a narrow 35-34 win over Grove City Central Crossing on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Hilliard Darby and Grove City Central Crossing squared off on Dec. 6, 2022 at Hilliard Darby High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Grove City Central Crossing faced off against Lancaster.

Hilliard Davidson earns stressful win over Marysville

Hilliard Davidson posted a narrow 45-43 win over Marysville in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Last season, Hilliard Davidson and Marysville faced off on Jan. 11, 2022 at Hilliard Davidson High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Marysville faced off against Bellefontaine and Hilliard Davidson took on Lewis Center Olentangy Orange on Dec. 8 at Hilliard Davidson High School.

Hillsboro overwhelms Chillicothe

Hillsboro recorded a big victory over Chillicothe 68-44 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Hillsboro High on Dec. 15.

The last time Hillsboro and Chillicothe played in a 50-39 game on Dec. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Hillsboro faced off against Wilmington and Chillicothe took on Washington Court House Miami Trace on Dec. 5 at Chillicothe High School.

Holgate denies Kalida’s challenge

Holgate grabbed a 42-26 victory at the expense of Kalida during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 15.

Last season, Kalida and Holgate faced off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Holgate High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Kalida faced off against Archbold and Holgate took on Defiance Ayersville on Dec. 9 at Defiance Ayersville.

Hubbard tacks win on Niles

Hubbard raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 58-36 win over Niles in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Last season, Hubbard and Niles squared off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Niles McKinley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Hubbard faced off against Mineral Ridge and Niles took on Brookfield on Dec. 8 at Brookfield High School.

Ironton outlasts Coal Grove in overtime classic

Ironton took full advantage of overtime to defeat Coal Grove 72-68 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 15.

The first quarter gave Ironton a 19-17 lead over Coal Grove.

The Hornets moved ahead by earning a 35-29 advantage over the Fighting Tigers at the end of the second quarter.

Coal Grove enjoyed a 47-39 lead over Ironton to start the fourth quarter.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Fighting Tigers and the Hornets locked in a 63-63 stalemate.

Ironton got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 9-5 edge.

Last season, Ironton and Coal Grove squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Ironton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Coal Grove faced off against Louisa Lawrence County and Ironton took on Ashland Fairview on Dec. 9 at Ironton High School.

Jamestown Greeneview escapes Springfield Catholic Central in thin win

Jamestown Greeneview finally found a way to top Springfield Catholic Central 60-53 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

The last time Jamestown Greeneview and Springfield Catholic Central played in a 70-31 game on Dec. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Springfield Catholic Central faced off against Springfield Kenton Ridge and Jamestown Greeneview took on Cedarville on Dec. 8 at Cedarville High School.

Franklin Bishop Fenwick comes up short in matchup with Kettering Alter

Kettering Alter eventually beat Franklin Bishop Fenwick 42-31 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 15.

The last time Kettering Alter and Franklin Bishop Fenwick played in a 68-57 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Kettering Alter faced off against Cincinnati McNicholas and Franklin Bishop Fenwick took on Hamilton Ross on Dec. 9 at Hamilton Ross High School.

Kettering Fairmont collects victory over Miamisburg

Kettering Fairmont collected a solid win over Miamisburg in a 55-44 verdict at Kettering Fairmont on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Kettering Fairmont and Miamisburg faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Miamisburg High School.

In recent action on Dec. 10, Kettering Fairmont faced off against Dayton Meadowdale and Miamisburg took on Dayton Centerville on Dec. 8 at Miamisburg High School.

Kings Mill Kings slips past Cincinnati Walnut Hills

Kings Mill Kings finally found a way to top Cincinnati Walnut Hills 53-44 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Last season, Cincinnati Walnut Hills and Kings Mill Kings squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Cincinnati Walnut Hills.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Cincinnati Walnut Hills faced off against Lebanon.

Kinsman Badger escapes Andover Pymatuning Valley in thin win

Kinsman Badger posted a narrow 71-69 win over Andover Pymatuning Valley for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Kinsman Badger High on Dec. 15.

Last season, Andover Pymatuning Valley and Kinsman Badger faced off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Kinsman Badger High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Kinsman Badger faced off against Cortland Maplewood and Andover Pymatuning Valley took on Bristolville Bristol on Dec. 5 at Bristolville Bristol High School.

Lancaster Fisher Catholic races in front to defeat Sugar Grove Berne Union

Lancaster Fisher Catholic rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 55-28 win over Sugar Grove Berne Union for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 15.

Last season, Lancaster Fisher Catholic and Sugar Grove Berne Union squared off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Sugar Grove Berne Union High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Sugar Grove Berne Union faced off against Lancaster Fairfield Christian and Lancaster Fisher Catholic took on Canal Winchester Harvest Prep on Dec. 9 at Lancaster Fisher Catholic High School.

Leavittsburg LaBrae claims victory against Garrettsville Garfield

Leavittsburg LaBrae grabbed a 72-53 victory at the expense of Garrettsville Garfield in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 15.

Last season, Leavittsburg LaBrae and Garrettsville Garfield faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Leavittsburg LaBrae High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Leavittsburg LaBrae faced off against Warren Howland and Garrettsville Garfield took on Atwater Waterloo on Dec. 8 at Garrettsville James A. Garfield High School.

Milford falls to Lebanon in OT

Lebanon used overtime to slip past Milford 62-61 on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Milford and Lebanon faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Milford High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Lebanon faced off against Cincinnati Walnut Hills and Milford took on Loveland on Dec. 1 at Loveland High School.

Leipsic dominates Van Wert Lincolnview

Leipsic rolled past Van Wert Lincolnview for a comfortable 82-61 victory at Leipsic High on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Leipsic faced off against Bloomdale Elmwood and Van Wert Lincolnview took on Continental on Dec. 9 at Continental High School.

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange overpowers Dublin Jerome in thorough fashion

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 51-27 win over Dublin Jerome in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

The last time Lewis Center Olentangy Orange and Dublin Jerome played in a 55-45 game on Dec. 6, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Dublin Jerome faced off against Urbana and Lewis Center Olentangy Orange took on Hilliard Davidson on Dec. 8 at Hilliard Davidson High School.

Lewistown Indian Lake darts past Springfield Northwestern with early burst

A swift early pace pushed Lewistown Indian Lake past Springfield Northwestern Friday 81-40 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 15.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Lewistown Indian Lake faced off against St Paris Graham and Springfield Northwestern took on Springfield Shawnee on Dec. 8 at Springfield Shawnee High School.

Lexington narrowly defeats Mansfield Madison Comprehensive

Lexington pushed past Mansfield Madison Comprehensive for a 60-49 win on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Lexington darted in front of Mansfield Madison Comprehensive 10-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Minutemen opened a modest 24-19 gap over the Rams at the half.

Lexington breathed fire to a 44-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rams closed the lead with a 20-16 margin in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Lexington faced off against Wooster.

Liberty Township Lakota East defeats Cincinnati Colerain

It was a tough night for Cincinnati Colerain which was overmatched by Liberty Township Lakota East in this 71-21 verdict.

Last season, Liberty Township Lakota East and Cincinnati Colerain faced off on Jan. 7, 2022 at Liberty Township Lakota East High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Cincinnati Colerain faced off against West Chester Lakota West and Liberty Township Lakota East took on Cincinnati Princeton on Dec. 8 at Liberty Township Lakota East High School.

Lima bests Cincinnati Woodward

Lima’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Cincinnati Woodward 92-38 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Recently on Dec. 8, Lima squared off with Toledo Scott in a basketball game.

Lima Perry survives for narrow win over Lima Temple Christian

Lima Perry posted a narrow 44-36 win over Lima Temple Christian during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 15.

Last season, Lima Perry and Lima Temple Christian squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Lima Perry High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Lima Perry faced off against Delphos Jefferson and Lima Temple Christian took on Arlington on Dec. 9 at Arlington High School.

Lima Shawnee defeats Lima Bath

Lima Shawnee dominated from start to finish in an imposing 70-46 win over Lima Bath on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Lima Bath faced off against Ottoville and Lima Shawnee took on St. Henry on Dec. 9 at Lima Shawnee High School.

Lisbon darts by Leetonia

Lisbon dismissed Leetonia by a 72-37 count for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 15.

The last time Lisbon and Leetonia played in a 71-31 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Lisbon faced off against Columbiana and Leetonia took on Wellsville on Dec. 5 at Leetonia High School.

Lore City Buckeye Trail holds off Shadyside

Lore City Buckeye Trail posted a narrow 65-58 win over Shadyside on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Lore City Buckeye Trail a 17-9 lead over Shadyside.

The Warriors opened a monstrous 37-19 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Shadyside got within 44-40.

The Warriors held on with a 21-18 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Shadyside faced off against Hannibal River.

Louisville comes from behind to stop Akron Hoban

Akron Hoban dented the scoreboard first, but Louisville responded to earn a 79-51 decision in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Louisville faced off against Kent Roosevelt.

Loveland thwarts Cincinnati Anderson’s quest

Loveland notched a win against Cincinnati Anderson 59-40 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 15.

The last time Cincinnati Anderson and Loveland played in a 54-50 game on Dec. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Cincinnati Anderson faced off against New Richmond and Loveland took on Cincinnati Hills Christian on Dec. 9 at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy.

Lowellville earns narrow win over Atwater Waterloo

Lowellville posted a narrow 32-29 win over Atwater Waterloo in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Last season, Lowellville and Atwater Waterloo squared off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Lowellville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Lowellville faced off against Warren John F. Kennedy and Atwater Waterloo took on Garrettsville Garfield on Dec. 8 at Garrettsville James A. Garfield High School.

Lynchburg – Clay finds OT victory against Peebles

Lynchburg – Clay used overtime to slip past Peebles 50-46 on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Lynchburg – Clay faced off against Fairfield.

Malvern dominates New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic

Malvern earned a convincing 66-32 win over New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Malvern and New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Malvern High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Malvern faced off against West Lafayette Ridgewood and New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic took on Sugarcreek Garaway on Dec. 8 at New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School.

Mansfield escapes close call with Mt. Vernon

Mansfield topped Mt. Vernon 53-50 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Mansfield opened with a 21-4 advantage over Mt. Vernon through the first quarter.

The Yellow Jackets battled back to make it 32-24 at the intermission.

Mt. Vernon showed its spirit while rallying to within 43-38 in the third quarter.

The Tygers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Yellow Jackets’ 12-10 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Mansfield and Mt Vernon faced off on Dec. 13, 2022 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Mt Vernon faced off against New Philadelphia.

Marietta routs Rayland Buckeye Local

Marietta’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Rayland Buckeye Local 70-26 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 15.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Rayland Buckeye Local faced off against Bellaire and Marietta took on Gallipolis Gallia on Dec. 8 at Gallipolis Gallia Academy.

Marion Elgin barely beats North Baltimore

Marion Elgin finally found a way to top North Baltimore 51-44 on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Marion Elgin faced off against Cardington-Lincoln and North Baltimore took on Crestline on Dec. 9 at Crestline High School.

Marion Harding claims tight victory against Caledonia River Valley

Marion Harding posted a narrow 63-57 win over Caledonia River Valley on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The last time Caledonia River Valley and Marion Harding played in a 61-45 game on Feb. 2, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Marion Harding faced off against Marengo Highland and Caledonia River Valley took on Marion Pleasant on Dec. 9 at Caledonia River Valley High School.

Massillon Jackson overwhelms Uniontown Lake

Massillon Jackson earned a convincing 66-45 win over Uniontown Lake for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Massillon Jackson High on Dec. 15.

The first quarter gave Massillon Jackson a 15-10 lead over Uniontown Lake.

The Blue Streaks didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 32-29 at the half.

Massillon Jackson jumped to a 51-37 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Polar Bears got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-8 edge.

Last season, Massillon Jackson and Uniontown Lake squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Massillon Jackson High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Massillon Jackson faced off against Franklin Furnace Green.

McArthur Vinton County crushes The Plains Athens

It was a tough night for The Plains Athens which was overmatched by McArthur Vinton County in this 61-27 verdict.

The first quarter gave McArthur Vinton County a 21-6 lead over The Plains Athens.

The Vikings opened a mammoth 43-13 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

McArthur Vinton County charged to a 55-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-5 edge.

Last season, McArthur Vinton County and The Plains Athens faced off on Jan. 31, 2023 at The Plains Athens High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, The Plains Athens faced off against Marietta and McArthur Vinton County took on Pomeroy Meigs on Dec. 8 at McArthur Vinton County High School.

McComb claims victory against Vanlue

McComb eventually beat Vanlue 50-32 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Last season, McComb and Vanlue faced off on Dec. 16, 2022 at McComb High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, McComb faced off against Ada and Vanlue took on Morral Ridgedale on Dec. 9 at Morral Ridgedale High School.

McDermott Northwest collects victory over Ironton St. Joseph Central

McDermott Northwest pushed past Ironton St. Joseph Central for a 61-50 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Recently on Dec. 7, McDermott Northwest squared off with Portsmouth Scioto Christian in a basketball game.

McDonald earns narrow win over Mineral Ridge

McDonald posted a narrow 60-53 win over Mineral Ridge in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Last season, McDonald and Mineral Ridge faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at McDonald High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, McDonald faced off against Cortland Lakeview and Mineral Ridge took on Hubbard on Dec. 8 at Hubbard High School.

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley slips past Waynesfield-Goshen

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley posted a narrow 41-40 win over Waynesfield-Goshen in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 15.

The last time McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and Waynesfield-Goshen played in a 61-60 game on Dec. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Waynesfield-Goshen faced off against New Knoxville and McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley took on Kenton on Dec. 9 at McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley High School.

Mechanicsburg scores early, pulls away from West Jefferson

Mechanicsburg rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 45-29 win over West Jefferson during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 15.

The last time West Jefferson and Mechanicsburg played in a 52-45 game on Dec. 17, 2021.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Mechanicsburg faced off against West Liberty-Salem and West Jefferson took on North Lewisburg Triad on Dec. 8 at North Lewisburg Triad High School.

Middletown outlasts West Chester Lakota West

Middletown grabbed a 69-59 victory at the expense of West Chester Lakota West in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 15.

Last season, Middletown and West Chester Lakota West squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Middletown High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, West Chester Lakota West faced off against Cincinnati Colerain and Middletown took on Cincinnati Oak Hills on Dec. 8 at Cincinnati Oak Hills High School.

Milford Center Fairbanks delivers statement win over North Lewisburg Triad

Milford Center Fairbanks dismissed North Lewisburg Triad by an 80-42 count in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 15.

Last season, Milford Center Fairbanks and North Lewisburg Triad squared off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Milford Center Fairbanks High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Milford Center Fairbanks faced off against Springfield Northeastern and North Lewisburg Triad took on West Jefferson on Dec. 8 at North Lewisburg Triad High School.

Miller City outlasts Hamler Patrick Henry

Miller City pushed past Hamler Patrick Henry for a 59-46 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Miller City faced off against Holgate.

Minerva collects victory over Salem

Minerva notched a win against Salem 56-43 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 15.

The first quarter gave Minerva a 14-9 lead over Salem.

The Lions’ offense thundered in front for a 26-11 lead over the Quakers at the half.

Minerva breathed fire to a 48-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Quakers closed the lead with a 13-8 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Salem and Minerva faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Minerva High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Minerva faced off against Beloit West Branch and Salem took on Alliance on Dec. 8 at Alliance High School.

Mowrystown Whiteoak survives for narrow win over Fayetteville

Mowrystown Whiteoak posted a narrow 54-45 win over Fayetteville at Mowrystown Whiteoak High on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Fayetteville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 17-13 advantage over Mowrystown Whiteoak as the first quarter ended.

The Wildcats’ shooting moved in front for a 26-25 lead over the Rockets at the half.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Wildcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 11-3 edge.

Last season, Mowrystown Whiteoak and Fayetteville faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Mowrystown Whiteoak High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Mowrystown Whiteoak faced off against Latham Western and Fayetteville took on Manchester on Dec. 8 at Manchester High School.

Mt. Victory Ridgemont overpowers Morral Ridgedale in thorough fashion

Mt. Victory Ridgemont controlled the action to earn an impressive 63-31 win against Morral Ridgedale in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 15.

Mt. Victory Ridgemont steamrolled in front of Morral Ridgedale 28-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Golden Gophers registered a 44-19 advantage at halftime over the Rockets.

Mt. Victory Ridgemont roared to a 63-25 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets enjoyed a 6-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

The last time Mt Victory Ridgemont and Morral Ridgedale played in a 67-44 game on Dec. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Morral Ridgedale faced off against Vanlue and Mt Victory Ridgemont took on Harrod Allen East on Dec. 5 at Harrod Allen East High School.

Lancaster comes up short in matchup with New Albany

New Albany notched a win against Lancaster 45-34 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

The first quarter gave New Albany a 12-7 lead over Lancaster.

The Gales didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 21-17 at halftime.

New Albany moved to a 36-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles chalked up this decision in spite of the Gales’ spirited final-quarter performance.

The last time Lancaster and New Albany played in a 50-46 game on Dec. 6, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 9, New Albany faced off against Minford and Lancaster took on Grove City Central Crossing on Dec. 8 at Lancaster High School.

New Concord John Glenn holds off Thornville Sheridan

New Concord John Glenn posted a narrow 53-52 win over Thornville Sheridan on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Thornville Sheridan started on steady ground by forging a 10-6 lead over New Concord John Glenn at the end of the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Generals controlled the pace, taking a 31-16 lead into intermission.

Thornville Sheridan jumped a close margin over New Concord John Glenn as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

A 15-10 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Little Muskies’ defeat of the Generals.

Last season, Thornville Sheridan and New Concord John Glenn squared off on Feb. 10, 2023 at New Concord John Glenn High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, New Concord John Glenn faced off against New Lexington and Thornville Sheridan took on Byesville Meadowbrook on Dec. 8 at Byesville Meadowbrook High School.

New Lebanon Dixie carves slim margin over Ansonia

New Lebanon Dixie finally found a way to top Ansonia 41-38 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 15.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Ansonia faced off against Houston Hou and New Lebanon Dixie took on Springfield Greenon on Dec. 1 at New Lebanon Dixie High School.

New Lexington thwarts Coshocton’s quest

New Lexington notched a win against Coshocton 64-54 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Last season, New Lexington and Coshocton squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at New Lexington High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, New Lexington faced off against Columbus Patriot Prep and Coshocton took on Zanesville Maysville on Dec. 8 at Coshocton High School.

New Madison Tri-Village tacks win on Lewisburg Tri-County North

New Madison Tri-Village recorded a big victory over Lewisburg Tri-County North 87-20 on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 8, New Madison Tri-Village squared off with Union City Mississinawa Valley in a basketball game.

New Middletown Springfield Local thwarts Berlin Center Western Reserve’s quest

New Middletown Springfield Local eventually beat Berlin Center Western Reserve 48-34 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 15.

Last season, New Middletown Springfield Local and Berlin Center Western Reserve squared off on Jan. 31, 2023 at New Middletown Springfield Local High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, New Middletown Springfield Local faced off against Columbiana Crestview and Berlin Center Western Reserve took on Vienna Mathews on Dec. 9 at Berlin Center Western Reserve High School.

New Philadelphia collects victory over Ashland

New Philadelphia eventually beat Ashland 50-35 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 15.

Last season, New Philadelphia and Ashland squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at New Philadelphia High School.

Recently on Dec. 8, New Philadelphia squared off with Mt Vernon in a basketball game.

Newark slips past Delaware Olentangy Berlin

Newark posted a narrow 55-53 win over Delaware Olentangy Berlin during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 15.

Newark moved in front of Delaware Olentangy Berlin 13-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 24-9 half margin at the Bears’ expense.

Delaware Olentangy Berlin showed its spirit while rallying to within 35-22 in the third quarter.

The Bears closed the lead with a 31-20 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Newark and Delaware Olentangy Berlin squared off on Jan. 11, 2022 at Newark High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Newark faced off against Pickerington Central and Delaware Olentangy Berlin took on Caledonia River Valley on Dec. 1 at Caledonia River Valley High School.

Newcomerstown grinds out close victory over Bowerston Conotton Valley

Newcomerstown finally found a way to top Bowerston Conotton Valley 58-54 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Last season, Bowerston Conotton Valley and Newcomerstown squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Newcomerstown High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Newcomerstown faced off against Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and Bowerston Conotton Valley took on Uhrichsville Claymont on Dec. 8 at Bowerston Conotton Valley High School.

North Jackson Jackson-Milton crushes Sebring

North Jackson Jackson-Milton raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 79-40 win over Sebring at North Jackson Jackson-Milton High on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

North Jackson Jackson-Milton opened with a 22-7 advantage over Sebring through the first quarter.

The Bluejays opened a massive 42-24 gap over the Trojans at halftime.

North Jackson Jackson-Milton jumped to a 61-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bluejays held on with an 18-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Sebring and North Jackson Jackson-Milton played in a 39-26 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 5, North Jackson Jackson-Milton faced off against Columbiana Heartland Christian and Sebring took on Cortland Maplewood on Dec. 1 at Sebring McKinley High School.

Orrville scores early, pulls away from Massillon Tuslaw

Orrville took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Massillon Tuslaw 73-58 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 15.

Last season, Massillon Tuslaw and Orrville faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Massillon Tuslaw High School.

Recently on Dec. 5, Orrville squared off with Strasburg in a basketball game.

Ottawa-Glandorf dominates Wapakoneta in convincing showing

Ottawa-Glandorf dominated from start to finish in an imposing 57-21 win over Wapakoneta in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Ottawa-Glandorf opened with a 14-4 advantage over Wapakoneta through the first quarter.

The Titans’ shooting charged in front for a 30-11 lead over the Redskins at the intermission.

Ottawa-Glandorf roared to a 43-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Titans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-3 edge.

Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Wapakoneta faced off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Wapakoneta faced off against Minster and Ottawa-Glandorf took on Van Buren on Dec. 9 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

Ottoville posts win at Fort Jennings’ expense

Ottoville handed Fort Jennings a tough 70-58 loss in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 15.

Last season, Ottoville and Fort Jennings faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Fort Jennings High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Ottoville faced off against Lima Bath and Fort Jennings took on Spencerville on Dec. 9 at Spencerville High School.

Paulding crushes Pioneer North Central

Paulding controlled the action to earn an impressive 61-41 win against Pioneer North Central on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Paulding a 27-12 lead over Pioneer North Central.

The Panthers registered a 38-23 advantage at half over the Eagles.

Paulding charged to a 53-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Paulding faced off against Pettisville and Pioneer North Central took on Fort Jennings on Dec. 8 at Fort Jennings High School.

Pemberville Eastwood escapes Millbury Lake in thin win

Pemberville Eastwood topped Millbury Lake 69-66 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 15.

Last season, Pemberville Eastwood and Millbury Lake faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Pemberville Eastwood High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Pemberville Eastwood faced off against Tontogany Otsego and Millbury Lake took on Fostoria on Dec. 8 at Millbury Lake High School.

Plain City Jonathan Alder claims victory against London

Plain City Jonathan Alder handed London a tough 61-47 loss in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 15.

Plain City Jonathan Alder opened with a 19-17 advantage over London through the first quarter.

The Pioneers registered a 23-17 advantage at half over the Red Raiders.

Plain City Jonathan Alder darted to a 39-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pioneers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-18 edge.

Last season, London and Plain City Jonathan Alder squared off on Feb. 24, 2023 at Plain City Jonathan Alder High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, London faced off against Columbus St Francis DeSales and Plain City Jonathan Alder took on Springfield Kenton Ridge on Dec. 8 at Plain City Jonathan Alder High School.

Poland Seminary rally stops Girard

Poland Seminary rallied over Girard for an inspiring 39-23 victory in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 15.

The start wasn’t the problem for Girard, as it began with a 7-4 edge over Poland Seminary through the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense jumped in front for a 14-10 lead over the Indians at halftime.

Poland Seminary moved to a 25-16 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Poland Seminary and Girard faced off on Feb. 7, 2023 at Poland Seminary High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Girard faced off against Hermitage Hickory and Poland Seminary took on Youngstown Boardman on Dec. 9 at Poland Seminary High School.

Pomeroy Meigs overcomes Nelsonville-York in seat-squirming affair

Pomeroy Meigs posted a narrow 52-49 win over Nelsonville-York in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Nelsonville-York started on steady ground by forging a 16-14 lead over Pomeroy Meigs at the end of the first quarter.

The Buckeyes jumped a modest margin over the Marauders as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Pomeroy Meigs broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 39-34 lead over Nelsonville-York.

The Marauders enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Buckeyes’ 15-13 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Pomeroy Meigs and Nelsonville-York faced off on Jan. 28, 2022 at Pomeroy Meigs High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Nelsonville-York faced off against Albany Alexander and Pomeroy Meigs took on McArthur Vinton County on Dec. 8 at McArthur Vinton County High School.

Portsmouth pushes over Gallipolis Gallia

Portsmouth knocked off Gallipolis Gallia 65-47 on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Gallipolis Gallia and Portsmouth faced off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Gallipolis Gallia Academy.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Gallipolis Gallia faced off against Vincent Warren and Portsmouth took on Louisa Lawrence County on Dec. 5 at Portsmouth High School.

Portsmouth Notre Dame slips past Willow Wood Symmes Valley

Portsmouth Notre Dame posted a narrow 48-41 win over Willow Wood Symmes Valley at Portsmouth Notre Dame High on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Portsmouth Notre Dame and Willow Wood Symmes Valley faced off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Willow Wood Symmes Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Willow Wood Symmes Valley faced off against Lucasville Valley.

Proctorville Fairland rides to cruise-control win over Ironton Rock Hill

Proctorville Fairland dismissed Ironton Rock Hill by a 66-44 count for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Ironton Rock Hill High on Dec. 15.

Last season, Proctorville Fairland and Ironton Rock Hill faced off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Ironton Rock Hill High School.

Recently on Dec. 5, Ironton Rock Hill squared off with Oak Hill in a basketball game.

Cory-Rawson escapes close call with Dola Hardin Northern

Cory-Rawson topped Dola Hardin Northern 41-34 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

The last time Cory-Rawson and Dola Hardin Northern played in a 70-48 game on Feb. 11, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Dola Hardin Northern faced off against Leipsic and Cory-Rawson took on Mt Blanchard Riverdale on Dec. 8 at Mt Blanchard Riverdale High School.

Reynoldsburg carves slim margin over Dublin Coffman

Reynoldsburg topped Dublin Coffman 62-58 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 15.

Last season, Dublin Coffman and Reynoldsburg squared off on Dec. 6, 2022 at Reynoldsburg High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Dublin Coffman faced off against Powell Olentangy Liberty and Reynoldsburg took on Richmond Heights on Dec. 2 at Reynoldsburg High School.

Richwood North Union thwarts St. Paris Graham’s quest

Richwood North Union knocked off St. Paris Graham 55-45 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 15.

Last season, Richwood North Union and St Paris Graham faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at St Paris Graham High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, St Paris Graham faced off against Lewistown Indian Lake and Richwood North Union took on Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan on Dec. 8 at Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan High School.

Rockford Parkway pockets slim win over Fort Recovery

Rockford Parkway finally found a way to top Fort Recovery 33-30 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

The last time Fort Recovery and Rockford Parkway played in a 50-43 game on Dec. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Fort Recovery faced off against Bradford and Rockford Parkway took on Convoy Crestview on Dec. 9 at Convoy Crestview High School.

Shelby darts by Marengo Highland

Shelby dominated from start to finish in an imposing 74-21 win over Marengo Highland at Shelby High on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Shelby faced off against Marion Harding and Marengo Highland took on Marion Harding on Dec. 9 at Marengo Highland High School.

Sherwood Fairview escapes Continental in thin win

Sherwood Fairview finally found a way to top Continental 46-40 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 15.

Last season, Continental and Sherwood Fairview squared off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Sherwood Fairview High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Continental faced off against Van Wert Lincolnview and Sherwood Fairview took on Wauseon on Dec. 9 at Sherwood Fairview High School.

Sidney edges past Dayton West Carrollton in tough test

Sidney finally found a way to top Dayton West Carrollton 56-47 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 15.

Last season, Dayton West Carrollton and Sidney faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Dayton West Carrollton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Sidney faced off against Xenia.

Sidney Lehman Catholic tops Tipp City Bethel

Sidney Lehman Catholic handed Tipp City Bethel a tough 46-32 loss on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Tipp City Bethel and Sidney Lehman Catholic squared off on Dec. 14, 2021 at Tipp City Bethel High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Sidney Lehman Catholic faced off against West Milton Milton-Union and Tipp City Bethel took on New Carlisle Tecumseh on Dec. 9 at New Carlisle Tecumseh High School.

Southington Chalker crushes North Bloomfield Bloomfield

Southington Chalker earned a convincing 73-39 win over North Bloomfield in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 15.

Last season, Southington Chalker and North Bloomfield faced off on Feb. 14, 2023 at Southington Chalker High School.

Recently on Dec. 8, Southington Chalker squared off with Vienna Mathews in a basketball game.

Spencerville squeezes past Convoy Crestview

Spencerville posted a narrow 52-49 win over Convoy Crestview in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

The first quarter gave Spencerville a 13-9 lead over Convoy Crestview.

The Bearcats opened a small 25-20 gap over the Knights at the half.

Convoy Crestview moved ahead of Spencerville 37-34 to start the fourth quarter.

It took an 18-12 rally, but the Bearcats were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

Last season, Spencerville and Convoy Crestview squared off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Spencerville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Convoy Crestview faced off against Rockford Parkway and Spencerville took on Fort Jennings on Dec. 9 at Spencerville High School.

Spencerville overcomes Convoy Crestview in seat-squirming affair

Spencerville posted a narrow 52-49 win over Convoy Crestview for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Convoy Crestview High on Dec. 15.

Last season, Spencerville and Convoy Crestview squared off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Spencerville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Convoy Crestview faced off against Rockford Parkway and Spencerville took on Fort Jennings on Dec. 9 at Spencerville High School.

Springfield Shawnee routs Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan

Springfield Shawnee raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 68-33 win over Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Springfield Shawnee opened with a 13-10 advantage over Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan through the first quarter.

The Braves fought to a 28-13 half margin at the Raiders’ expense.

Springfield Shawnee thundered to a 53-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Braves held on with a 15-11 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Springfield Shawnee and Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan squared off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Springfield Shawnee faced off against Springfield Northwestern and Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan took on Richwood North Union on Dec. 8 at Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan High School.

Resolve: St. Marys comes from behind to topple Defiance

St. Marys dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 62-43 win over Defiance on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Defiance showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 9-4 advantage over St. Marys as the first quarter ended.

The Roughriders’ shooting moved in front for a 28-19 lead over the Bulldogs at the half.

St. Marys darted to a 56-43 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Roughriders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Defiance and St. Marys faced off on Dec. 9, 2022 at St. Marys Memorial.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Defiance faced off against Rossford and St. Marys took on New Bremen on Dec. 9 at St. Marys Memorial.

Strongsville earns narrow win over Euclid

Strongsville posted a narrow 61-57 win over Euclid at Euclid High on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Euclid faced off against Brunswick and Strongsville took on Mentor on Dec. 8 at Strongsville High School.

Sunbury Big Walnut escapes Westerville South in thin win

Sunbury Big Walnut posted a narrow 40-36 win over Westerville South for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Westerville South High on Dec. 15.

Last season, Westerville South and Sunbury Big Walnut squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Sunbury Big Walnut High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Westerville South faced off against Dublin Scioto and Sunbury Big Walnut took on Delaware Hayes on Dec. 8 at Delaware Hayes High School.

Toledo Scott earns stressful win over Toledo Rogers

Toledo Scott finally found a way to top Toledo Rogers 52-47 on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Toledo Rogers and Toledo Scott faced off on Jan. 28, 2022 at Toledo Rogers High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Toledo Rogers faced off against Toledo Start and Toledo Scott took on Lima on Dec. 8 at Lima Senior High School.

Toledo St. Francis de Sales earns narrow win over Toledo Central Catholic

Toledo St. Francis de Sales posted a narrow 43-41 win over Toledo Central Catholic in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 15.

The last time Toledo Central Catholic and Toledo St. Francis de Sales played in a 51-27 game on Jan. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Toledo Central Catholic faced off against Whitehouse Anthony Wayne and Toledo St. Francis de Sales took on Toledo Waite on Dec. 9 at Toledo Waite High School.

Tontogany Otsego edges past Oak Harbor in tough test

Tontogany Otsego topped Oak Harbor 68-61 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Tontogany Otsego High on Dec. 15.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Tontogany Otsego faced off against Pemberville Eastwood and Oak Harbor took on Genoa Area on Dec. 8 at Oak Harbor High School.

Trenton Edgewood slips past Hamilton Ross

Trenton Edgewood posted a narrow 46-38 win over Hamilton Ross in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 15.

Last season, Hamilton Ross and Trenton Edgewood squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Hamilton Ross High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Hamilton Ross faced off against Franklin Bishop Fenwick and Trenton Edgewood took on Bellbrook on Dec. 8 at Bellbrook High School.

Uniontown Green earns solid win over North Canton Hoover

Uniontown Green grabbed a 51-40 victory at the expense of North Canton Hoover during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 15.

The last time Uniontown Green and North Canton Hoover played in a 49-45 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 8, North Canton Hoover faced off against Canton McKinley.

Urbana slips past Springfield Kenton Ridge

Urbana topped Springfield Kenton Ridge 53-44 in a tough tilt on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Urbana and Springfield Kenton Ridge faced off on Feb. 18, 2023 at Urbana High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Urbana faced off against Dublin Jerome and Springfield Kenton Ridge took on Plain City Jonathan Alder on Dec. 8 at Plain City Jonathan Alder High School.

Versailles pushes over New Bremen

Versailles collected a solid win over New Bremen in a 48-36 verdict on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Versailles opened with a 9-6 advantage over New Bremen through the first quarter.

The Tigers fought to an 18-15 half margin at the Cardinals’ expense.

Versailles darted to a 39-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

The last time New Bremen and Versailles played in a 70-40 game on Jan. 3, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 9, New Bremen squared off with St. Marys in a basketball game.

Vincent Warren defeats Logan

Vincent Warren controlled the action to earn an impressive 72-18 win against Logan on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Vincent Warren and Logan faced off on Feb. 8, 2022 at Logan High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Vincent Warren faced off against Gallipolis Gallia and Logan took on Marietta on Dec. 5 at Marietta High School.

Warren G. Harding earns narrow win over Cleveland VASJ

Warren G. Harding posted a narrow 62-55 win over Cleveland VASJ in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Cleveland VASJ faced off against Mayfield and Warren G. Harding took on Canton Central Catholic on Dec. 8 at Warren G. Harding High School.

Warren Howland prevails over Cortland Lakeview

Warren Howland unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Cortland Lakeview 66-41 Friday for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 15.

The last time Warren Howland and Cortland Lakeview played in a 65-40 game on Dec. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Warren Howland faced off against Leavittsburg LaBrae and Cortland Lakeview took on McDonald on Dec. 8 at McDonald High School.

Warren John F. Kennedy overwhelms Mogadore

Warren John F. Kennedy earned a convincing 72-43 win over Mogadore for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic on Dec. 15.

The last time Warren John F. Kennedy and Mogadore played in a 73-67 game on Feb. 3, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 8, Warren John F. Kennedy squared off with Lowellville in a basketball game.

Washington Court House Miami Trace earns solid win over Jackson

Washington Court House Miami Trace handed Jackson a tough 58-45 loss during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 15.

Last season, Washington Court House Miami Trace and Jackson faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Washington Court House Miami Trace High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Washington Court House Miami Trace faced off against Chillicothe and Jackson took on Waverly on Dec. 9 at Waverly High School.

Waterford rides to cruise-control win over Racine Southern

Waterford earned a convincing 57-30 win over Racine Southern for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 15.

Last season, Waterford and Racine Southern squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Waterford High School.

Recently on Dec. 8, Racine Southern squared off with Wellsville in a basketball game.

Wauseon bests Edgerton

Wauseon unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Edgerton 60-32 Friday at Wauseon High on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Wauseon opened with a 22-4 advantage over Edgerton through the first quarter.

The Indians registered a 32-12 advantage at halftime over the Bulldogs.

Wauseon jumped to a 48-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs rallied in the final quarter, but the Indians skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Wauseon and Edgerton squared off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Edgerton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Wauseon faced off against Sherwood Fairview and Edgerton took on Fayette on Dec. 9 at Edgerton High School.

Weirton Madonna barely beats Steubenville Catholic Central

Weirton Madonna posted a narrow 65-63 win over Steubenville Catholic Central in West Virginia boys basketball action on Dec. 15.

Last season, Weirton Madonna and Steubenville Catholic Central squared off on Jan. 21, 2022 at Steubenville Catholic Central High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Steubenville Catholic Central faced off against Richmond Edison.

Wellsville survives for narrow win over Hanoverton United

Wellsville topped Hanoverton United 61-57 in a tough tilt on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The last time Wellsville and Hanoverton United played in a 54-40 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Wellsville faced off against Racine Southern and Hanoverton United took on Alliance Marlington on Dec. 5 at Alliance Marlington High School.

Westerville Central exhales after close call with Lewis Center Olentangy

Westerville Central topped Lewis Center Olentangy 76-72 in a tough tilt at Westerville Central High on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Westerville Central and Lewis Center Olentangy played in a 59-51 game on Dec. 19, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Westerville Central faced off against Westerville North and Lewis Center Olentangy took on Ashville Teays Valley on Dec. 6 at Ashville Teays Valley High School.

Westerville Genoa Christian denies Groveport Madison Christian’s challenge

Westerville Genoa Christian pushed past Groveport Madison Christian for a 58-43 win in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 15.

Last season, Groveport Madison Christian and Westerville Genoa Christian squared off on Jan. 27, 2022 at Westerville Genoa Christian Academy.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Westerville Genoa Christian faced off against Etna Liberty Christian.

Williamsport Westfall routs Bainbridge Paint Valley

Williamsport Westfall earned a convincing 77-47 win over Bainbridge Paint Valley for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Williamsport Westfall High on Dec. 15.

Last season, Bainbridge Paint Valley and Williamsport Westfall faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Bainbridge Paint Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Williamsport Westfall faced off against Chillicothe Southeastern and Bainbridge Paint Valley took on Greenfield McClain on Dec. 1 at Greenfield McClain High School.

Wilmington survives for narrow win over Clarksville Clinton-Massie

Wilmington finally found a way to top Clarksville Clinton-Massie 52-49 at Clarksville Clinton-Massie High on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Clarksville Clinton-Massie and Wilmington faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Clarksville Clinton-Massie High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Clarksville Clinton-Massie faced off against Mt Orab Western Brown and Wilmington took on Batavia on Dec. 8 at Wilmington High School.

Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans overcomes Corning Miller’s lead to earn win

Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans rallied from behind to knock off Corning Miller for an 80-43 verdict in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 15.

The last time Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans and Corning Miller played in a 72-37 game on Jan. 31, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans faced off against Grove City Christian.

Zanesville Maysville tacks win on Warsaw River View

Zanesville Maysville left no doubt on Friday, controlling Warsaw River View from start to finish for an 81-33 victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Warsaw River View High on Dec. 15.

The last time Zanesville Maysville and Warsaw River View played in a 88-67 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Warsaw River View faced off against McConnelsville Morgan and Zanesville Maysville took on Coshocton on Dec. 8 at Coshocton High School.

Zanesville West Muskingum claims victory against McConnelsville Morgan

Zanesville West Muskingum handed McConnelsville Morgan a tough 64-51 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Last season, Zanesville West Muskingum and McConnelsville Morgan faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against Lancaster Fairfield Union and McConnelsville Morgan took on Warsaw River View on Dec. 8 at McConnelsville Morgan High School.

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley edges past Sugarcreek Garaway in tough test

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley topped Sugarcreek Garaway 34-29 in a tough tilt at Sugarcreek Garaway High on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Sugarcreek Garaway showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-5 advantage over Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley as the first quarter ended.

Had this been a prize fight, the Pirates would’ve earned the judge’s decision at halftime, with a 14-11 lead on the Trojans.

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 25-23 lead over Sugarcreek Garaway.

The Trojans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 9-6 edge.

The last time Sugarcreek Garaway and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley played in a 72-38 game on Dec. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Sugarcreek Garaway faced off against New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley took on East Canton on Dec. 8 at East Canton High School.

