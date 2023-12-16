It was a tough night for The Plains Athens which was overmatched by McArthur Vinton County in this 61-27 verdict.

The first quarter gave McArthur Vinton County a 21-6 lead over The Plains Athens.

The Vikings opened a mammoth 43-13 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

McArthur Vinton County charged to a 55-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-5 edge.

Last season, McArthur Vinton County and The Plains Athens faced off on Jan. 31, 2023 at The Plains Athens High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, The Plains Athens faced off against Marietta and McArthur Vinton County took on Pomeroy Meigs on Dec. 8 at McArthur Vinton County High School.

