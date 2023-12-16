Washington Court House Miami Trace handed Jackson a tough 58-45 loss during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 15.

Last season, Washington Court House Miami Trace and Jackson faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Washington Court House Miami Trace High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Washington Court House Miami Trace faced off against Chillicothe and Jackson took on Waverly on Dec. 9 at Waverly High School.

