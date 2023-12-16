Ottawa-Glandorf dominated from start to finish in an imposing 57-21 win over Wapakoneta in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Ottawa-Glandorf opened with a 14-4 advantage over Wapakoneta through the first quarter.

The Titans’ shooting charged in front for a 30-11 lead over the Redskins at the intermission.

Ottawa-Glandorf roared to a 43-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Titans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-3 edge.

Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Wapakoneta faced off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Wapakoneta faced off against Minster and Ottawa-Glandorf took on Van Buren on Dec. 9 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

