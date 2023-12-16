New Albany notched a win against Lancaster 45-34 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

The first quarter gave New Albany a 12-7 lead over Lancaster.

The Gales didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 21-17 at halftime.

New Albany moved to a 36-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles chalked up this decision in spite of the Gales’ spirited final-quarter performance.

The last time Lancaster and New Albany played in a 50-46 game on Dec. 6, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 9, New Albany faced off against Minford and Lancaster took on Grove City Central Crossing on Dec. 8 at Lancaster High School.

