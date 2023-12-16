Wauseon unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Edgerton 60-32 Friday at Wauseon High on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Wauseon opened with a 22-4 advantage over Edgerton through the first quarter.

The Indians registered a 32-12 advantage at halftime over the Bulldogs.

Wauseon jumped to a 48-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs rallied in the final quarter, but the Indians skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Wauseon and Edgerton squared off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Edgerton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Wauseon faced off against Sherwood Fairview and Edgerton took on Fayette on Dec. 9 at Edgerton High School.

