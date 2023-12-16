Spencerville posted a narrow 52-49 win over Convoy Crestview in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

The first quarter gave Spencerville a 13-9 lead over Convoy Crestview.

The Bearcats opened a small 25-20 gap over the Knights at the half.

Convoy Crestview moved ahead of Spencerville 37-34 to start the fourth quarter.

It took an 18-12 rally, but the Bearcats were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

Last season, Spencerville and Convoy Crestview squared off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Spencerville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Convoy Crestview faced off against Rockford Parkway and Spencerville took on Fort Jennings on Dec. 9 at Spencerville High School.

