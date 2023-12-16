Canton Central Catholic eventually beat Massillon Perry 54-41 on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Canton Central Catholic opened with a 14-13 advantage over Massillon Perry through the first quarter.

The Crusaders’ offense darted in front for a 23-16 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Canton Central Catholic jumped to a 31-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Crusaders held on with a 23-19 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Massillon Perry and Canton Central Catholic played in a 46-44 game on Feb. 4, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Massillon Perry faced off against Willoughby South and Canton Central Catholic took on Warren G. Harding on Dec. 8 at Warren G. Harding High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.