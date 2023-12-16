Williamsport Westfall earned a convincing 77-47 win over Bainbridge Paint Valley for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Williamsport Westfall High on Dec. 15.

Last season, Bainbridge Paint Valley and Williamsport Westfall faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Bainbridge Paint Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Williamsport Westfall faced off against Chillicothe Southeastern and Bainbridge Paint Valley took on Greenfield McClain on Dec. 1 at Greenfield McClain High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.