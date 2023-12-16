Columbus Linden-Mckinley handed Columbus North Intl a tough 80-66 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Last season, Columbus Linden-Mckinley and Columbus North Intl faced off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Columbus North International High School.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Columbus North Intl faced off against Columbus West and Columbus Linden-Mckinley took on Orrville Kingsway Christian on Dec. 8 at Orrville Kingsway Christian High School.

