Columbus Centennial posted a narrow 53-52 win over Columbus Whetstone for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Columbus Centennial High on Dec. 15.

The last time Columbus Whetstone and Columbus Centennial played in a 76-43 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Columbus Centennial faced off against Columbus Eastmoor and Columbus Whetstone took on Columbus Worthington Kilbourne on Dec. 5 at Columbus Whetstone High School.

