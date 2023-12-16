Carey posted a narrow 49-42 win over Bucyrus Wynford for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 15.

Carey opened with a 14-13 advantage over Bucyrus Wynford through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils registered a 29-18 advantage at intermission over the Royals.

Bucyrus Wynford showed some mettle by fighting back to a 36-28 count in the third quarter.

The Blue Devils enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Royals’ 14-13 advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Carey faced off against Attica Seneca East and Bucyrus Wynford took on Mt Blanchard Riverdale on Dec. 7 at Bucyrus Wynford High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

