Dublin Jerome eventually beat Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 31-21 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 15.

Last season, Dublin Jerome and Lewis Center Olentangy Orange squared off on Jan. 11, 2022 at Dublin Jerome High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Dublin Jerome faced off against Newark and Lewis Center Olentangy Orange took on Hilliard Davidson on Dec. 8 at Lewis Center Olentangy Orange High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.