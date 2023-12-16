Upper Arlington handled Pickerington North 53-32 in an impressive showing for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Pickerington North High on Dec. 15.

Last season, Upper Arlington and Pickerington North faced off on Jan. 11, 2022 at Pickerington North High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Pickerington North faced off against Logan and Upper Arlington took on Hilliard Bradley on Dec. 8 at Hilliard Bradley High School.

