West Unity Hilltop eventually beat Edon 40-25 on Dec. 15 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

West Unity Hilltop opened with a 16-6 advantage over Edon through the first quarter.

The Cadets registered a 20-9 advantage at intermission over the Bombers.

West Unity Hilltop thundered to a 32-15 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cadets chalked up this decision in spite of the Bombers’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, West Unity Hilltop and Edon faced off on Dec. 9, 2022 at West Unity Hilltop High School.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Edon faced off against Fremont and West Unity Hilltop took on Stryker on Dec. 8 at Stryker High School.

