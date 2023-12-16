Lancaster Fairfield Union posted a narrow 37-32 win over Columbus Hamilton Township for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Columbus Hamilton Township High on Dec. 15.

Last season, Lancaster Fairfield Union and Columbus Hamilton Township faced off on Jan. 20, 2022 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Columbus Hamilton Township faced off against Circleville and Lancaster Fairfield Union took on Amanda-Clearcreek on Dec. 5 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School.

