Columbus Centennial raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 74-22 win over Columbus Whetstone in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Last season, Columbus Whetstone and Columbus Centennial faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Columbus Centennial High School.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Columbus Whetstone faced off against Columbus Franklin Heights and Columbus Centennial took on Columbus East on Dec. 8 at Columbus Centennial High School.

